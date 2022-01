Another OnePlus phone explodes - this time it’s the OnePlus Nord CE

“I own phone from very popular brand ONEPLUS, which promises the best quality. My phone is only 6 months old & it literally blasted yesterday, while I just pulled it out from my pocket. It’s not only bad but fatal. Is brand gonna answerable 4 the accident?”





“Thank You Everyone for the support. Yesterday at 8 pm Oneplus team called me and promised me that they will send a new unit by Tuesday,”

OnePlus phones exploding

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our customers. We reached out to the concerned user immediately after hearing about this incident and initiated a thorough internal investigation. The results indicate that the damage to this device was caused by an isolated incident involving external factors and not due to any manufacturing or product issue. However, we remain in close touch with this user and have offered our support to address their concerns and ensure their wellbeing."



“I feel like I've had my death certificate (the Nord 2) in my pocket. I am very happy that I am still alive,"

Goswami was lucky enough not to get injured during the explosion, and he also claims that OnePlus contacted him (maybe that’s the reason the tweet got deleted), and offered to replace the defective handset with a new one.reads another deleted tweet. This is also the first time OnePlus allegedly replaces an exploded model.This isn’t the first time a OnePlus device meets its doom in a flamboyant way. Back in August last year, a OnePlus Nord 2 5G got cooked well done after its battery exploded , injuring a woman and knocking her off the bike she was riding during the accident.OnePlus posted an official statement after the accident, reading:The images that were posted on Twitter quickly disappeared, suggesting that a deal had been struck. The internet keeps all its secrets alive, though - so you can check out the toasted Nord 2 below.Then, just a month later, yet another OnePlus phone exploded , this time inside the pocket of Gaurav Gulati, a lawyer, and social activist. He was at work when he felt his pocket getting warmer. When the heat became unbearable, he managed to take off his coat but suffered serious burns.wrote Gulati to LetsGoDigital, the site that first picked up the story. Again, images from the accident still exist and some of them are somewhat disturbing, so scroll down only if you can stomach it (it’s a picture of a bandaged wound, nothing too gross).