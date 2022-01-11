Another OnePlus phone explodes - this time it’s the OnePlus Nord CE

“I own phone from very popular brand ONEPLUS, which promises the best quality. My phone is only 6 months old & it literally blasted yesterday, while I just pulled it out from my pocket. It’s not only bad but fatal. Is brand gonna answerable 4 the accident?”





“Thank You Everyone for the support. Yesterday at 8 pm Oneplus team called me and promised me that they will send a new unit by Tuesday,”

OnePlus phones exploding

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our customers. We reached out to the concerned user immediately after hearing about this incident and initiated a thorough internal investigation. The results indicate that the damage to this device was caused by an isolated incident involving external factors and not due to any manufacturing or product issue. However, we remain in close touch with this user and have offered our support to address their concerns and ensure their wellbeing."



“I feel like I've had my death certificate (the Nord 2) in my pocket. I am very happy that I am still alive,"