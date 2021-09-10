Another Nord 2 5G explodes, injures a man

“I feel like I've had my death certificate (the Nord 2) in my pocket. I am very happy that I am still alive,"

Third Nord 2 explosion in less than two months

Our take

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our customers. We reached out to the concerned user immediately after hearing about this incident and initiated a thorough internal investigation. The results indicate that the damage to this device was caused by an isolated incident involving external factors and not due to any manufacturing or product issue. However, we remain in close touch with this user and have offered our support to address their concerns and ensure their wellbeing."





Read More: OnePlus Nord 2 5G gets cooked well done after its battery explodes