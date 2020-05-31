Samsung Android

Android users, this is one image you must not use as a wallpaper

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 31, 2020, 5:03 PM
Android users, this is one image you must not use as a wallpaper
A wallpaper is causing certain Android phones to soft brick. 

A soft-bricked smartphone cannot boot successfully and it keeps crashing constantly. 

The wallpaper in question has mainly proven lethal for Samsung smartphones, but other Android handsets aren't immune to its effects either. Thus, it is recommended that you avoid the temptation to download it. 

The wallpaper's color profile is to be blamed supposedly


While it's hard to say with certainty what exactly is causing this behavior, some theories are being floated around. Apparently, the image has a larger color space than your normal everyday pictures and this leads to an array out of bounds exception.  So, if you set the image as your wallpaper, it will cause the System UI to crash. 

Some believe that you can re-encode the image to overwrite its color profile to make it harmless. 

Apparently, phones running Android 11 will not be affected as it converts unsupported color space to sRGB automatically and supports a wider color gamut.

Users who kept this image as their wallpaper have reported that it caused their phones to go into a boot loop or start the bootloader again. Some were lucky enough to have their phone boot into safe mode as this bought them time to reset the wallpaper. Others had to factory reset their handsets to get them working again. This is not an ideal solution, as it wipes out everything.

The moral of the story is that you are not to use this image as a wallpaper or there will be consequences. Many Android users out there let curiosity get the better of them and ended up losing content on their phones.



FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 could mark the return of a beloved feature
Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 could mark the return of a beloved feature
Google postpones release of Android 11 beta
Google postpones release of Android 11 beta
Best free Android games (2020)
Best free Android games (2020)
Best Apple Watch apps
Best Apple Watch apps

Popular stories

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Huawei announces a breakthrough in 5G antenna design
Huawei announces a breakthrough in 5G antenna design
Apple finally starts selling the iPhone XR in refurbished condition at decent discounts
Apple finally starts selling the iPhone XR in refurbished condition at decent discounts

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless