Android VS iPhone power users – here's why we made our choice

Name: Rado



Which Android phone are you using and why?

Some may be surprised to know that for the last three years I have mostly been using the now aging



As a tech enthusiast and reviewer, I have also often temporarily used other Android and iOS smartphones, from the budget to the high-end, but am just too comfortable with my Mi Max 2 to switch entirely. I'm about to start using the Google



Why do you prefer Android as a power user?

Although I admire how clean and easy-to-use iOS is on iPhones, I appreciate that Android is giving me full control, and treating me as the administrator of my own phone. There are so many things you can do with your Android smartphone with minimal tinkering, normally solely via apps. Here are some of the things I love about Android:



I can always make my phone feel fresh by customizing it





I can have widgets for several email accounts, on my home screen

I'm surprised iPhone users are fine with this, but having to open an app in order to see your emails feels so distant to me. Normally I have two of my main email accounts as widgets either on my home screen or in a widget section that's a single swipe away, showing my emails at a glance. This is just one example of a time-saving convenience that I'm unable to overlook when using an iPhone.



I can multitask effortlessly on Android





I can access most files and folders on my phone

The average Android phone has the potential to replace a computer

Android 10 has a hidden, underdeveloped desktop mode, so we know something bigger may be coming. But even now, flagship Samsung phones have DeX support, which turns your smartphone into a computer replacement when you need it to. Connect to a monitor, keyboard and a mouse, and your phone's home screen turns into a Windows computer-like desktop, and apps start opening in windows, completely changing your entire experience.









I can even run Linux on my Android phone if I want to

Even if you're not using a Samsung flagship, you can download a launcher such as Sentio , which does a similar job. Any good Android phone has a legitimate potential to be your Swiss Army knife device, that is both your phone and your computer.That's how much freedom Android users have. Although the previous option works way better, booting a desktop operating system such as Debian Linux on Android is easy, thanks to apps like Debian noroot . As the name suggests, you don't need to root your phone or really do anything more than simply downloading the app from Google Play and running it.





But why would one want to boot Linux on their phone, for any other reason than curiosity? Well, I've been able to run desktop programs such as Chromium, Audacity and Gimp on my Android phone via the aforementioned Debian noroot app. This is quite impressive on its own. And if I choose to mirror my phone's screen to a TV at the same time, I get yet another PC experience from my trusty Android phone.









I can choose my default music player

