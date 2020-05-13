Making a whole song just with an iPad Pro
*video tells the whole story, song at 8:23
Apple's iOS ecosystem (now including iPadOS) has always been home to a plethora of apps for creatives, musicians included. You've got tons of tools for composing, production, recording, mixing, and mastering. So, I wanted to ask the question — is it possible to create a whole song, from scratch, using nothing but the iPad Pro (and a guitar with an audio interface in my case)? Yeah, for the memes, I even recorded vocals with the iPad's internal microphone.
Here are the apps I used to make this song:
- Navichord (song structure)
- Auxy Pro (MIDI editing and synths)
- Beatmaker 2 (MIDI editor, EQ, effects, mixing)
- GarageBand (for its Live Drummer)
- SampleTank (samples)
- iGrand Piano (samples)
- Bias FX (guitar processing)
- Grand Finale (mastering)