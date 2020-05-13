iOS Apple Audio

Making a whole song just with an iPad Pro

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
May 13, 2020, 5:00 AM
*video tells the whole story, song at 8:23

Apple's iOS ecosystem (now including iPadOS) has always been home to a plethora of apps for creatives, musicians included. You've got tons of tools for composing, production, recording, mixing, and mastering. So, I wanted to ask the question — is it possible to create a whole song, from scratch, using nothing but the iPad Pro (and a guitar with an audio interface in my case)? Yeah, for the memes, I even recorded vocals with the iPad's internal microphone.

So, to answer my question — yeah, it's possible. It can even be fun... until you get to the mixing and mastering stage. Now, that's a nightmare, mostly because the mobile operating system still displays only one app at a time, one effect at a time, and you need to juggle between them like crazy when tweaking every little slider.

Here are the apps I used to make this song:

