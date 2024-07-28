regardless of whether they use a handset running iOS or one loaded with Android . The warning cautions travelers not to use a USB port in a hotel to charge their phones due to an attack known as "Juice Jacking." We last passed along a warning about "Juice Jacking" in 2023 when There is a warning out for smartphone users . The warning cautions travelers not to use a USB port in a hotel to charge their phones due to an attack known as "Juice Jacking." We last passed along a warning about "Juice Jacking" in 2023 when the FBI warned the public that they should avoid using free charging stations in not just hotels, but also in airports and shopping centers.





At the time, the FBI noted that criminals had figured out ways to use these charging stations to infect phones with malware . The agency suggested that phone owners carry their own chargers and USB cords and use an electrical outlet instead. Plugging into one of these USB charging stations can also allow a criminal to access your personal data and we don't have to tell you what the theft of that information can lead to-but we will anyway.





Once your passwords, social security numbers, and bank and securities account numbers are in the hands of cybercriminals, you can have these accounts wiped out, and your credit cards used for expensive purchases you didn't authorize.













To enable Lockdown mode on your Android:

Press the Power and Volume up buttons simultaneously. A pop-up should appear on the screen.

Tap Lockdown. This will turn off notifications, fingerprint unlocking, and Extend Unlock while on your lock screen. It also will prevent the USB port on your Android phone from being used to transfer data while using the port to charge the battery.









To block the USB-C or Lightning port on iPhone models from being used to transfer data, go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode or Touch ID & Passcode . Scroll to the bottom and turn the Accessories toggle off. One hour after the iPhone has been locked, the USB-C or Lightning port cannot be used to transfer data.



