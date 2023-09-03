Amazon's OnePlus 11 deal is the best way to get top-shelf Android performance for a sensible price

The media hype that a product receives shapes where the attention goes. Don't get me wrong. The Apple iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S23 are both great phones. But they have the power to make us forget a phone that's worthy of praise: the OnePlus 11 . And since it's currently on sale and hence more affordable than the aforementioned phones, you should definitely check it out.





Pixel 7 at the moment. OnePlus 11 is one of the company's best phones in recent years and has put it firmly back on the map. For starters, it's priced right. It starts at $699.99, so it's more affordable than Apple and Samsung's regular flagships, which start at $800. Amazon has marked it down by $100, so it's the same price as the baseat the moment.





The OnePlus 11 sports a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so it's considerably more powerful than Google's flagships.





OnePlus 11 8GB 128GB 6.7 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 50MP + 48MP + 32MP 2x cameras | 5,000mAH battery | 80W charging $100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon





The phone has a 5,000mAh battery inside and will last well past a day. It supports 80W wired charging and it needs only 30 minutes for a full charge. Yes, it does lack wireless charging, but frankly, the stupendously fast wired charging speed more than makes up for that.





It's IP64 certified, so it's only splashproof and might not survive a full-on submersion like other phones. But at this low price, it's easy to overlook this





The phone has a triple camera array with a 50MP main shooter, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom. For reference, the iPhone 14 and Pixel 7 don't have a telephoto camera.





Hardware-wise, the OnePlus 11 has a very versatile camera setup and the photos come out really nice in most situations. Yes, the Pixel 7 , and even the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 , have an edge because of computational photography, but you might not even notice a difference if you don't like to obsess over every single detail.





The phone has been promised four operating system updates, so it will be updated all the way to Android 17. Grab it today if performance and long battery life are your main priorities.