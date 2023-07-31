Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III

When the Sony Xperia 5 III was released in late October 2021, nearly everything about it was praised except for the $999.99 price tag. If that's what held you back from buying Sony's compact premium phone, now is an ideal time to buy it as Amazon has discounted it by 40 percent. 

Sony's phones are squarely aimed at the creative types and audiophiles who find mainstream top phones boring and restrictive.

The 8GB/128GB Xperia 5 III retails for $999.99 but Amazon has wiped $402 off the price, bringing it down to the lowest price to date.

The phone sports a 6.1 inches OLED 120Hz display and has a tall 21:9 aspect ratio, so it's not unwieldy like most other phones and is easy to hold and use.

Xperia 5 III 8GB/128GB

6.1 inches 120Hz 21:9 OLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip | microSD slot | 12MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto 3x/4.4x optical zoom | 4,500mAh, battery | Headphone jack
$402 off (40%)
The camera is where it gets even more interesting. The phone has a 12MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, and a 12MP telephoto camera with moving lens elements that can switch between 3x and 4.4x optical zoom. There's also a dedicated camera shutter so you won't have to unlock it to take a quick snap. 

The camera system outputs detail-rich pictures with accurate colors and there's also the Photo Pro app and Cinema Pro app which give a professional level of control over the camera.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset but despite being two generations old, it ensures fluid performance with no lags or stutters. It also has a microSD card, which is something that even Samsung's high-end phones don't offer any longer, and the headphone jack has also been retained.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery and ships with a 30W charger which takes it from empty to 50 percent in under 30 minutes. The device lacks wireless charging.

