Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Amazon is offering a big-hearted discount on the outstanding Galaxy Tab S9+

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S9 Plus discount
Amazon is again giving you a chance to nab the superb Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus for a hugely discounted price.

Easily one of the best high-end tablets available today, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is large, lightweight, and fast. The tablet will get security updates until 2028, so you can bet that you are going to be saving a lot of things on it during your ownership.

512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

A 12.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, long-lasting battery life, S Pen, and productivity options make this tablet unbeatable.
$301 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon


That's why, Amazon is offering a generous price cut on the 512GB model, which has a street price of $1,119.99. The e-commerce giant has shaved $300 off the price of the slate, making it a little wallet-friendly.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is more than just a tablet. It can morph into a productivity machine instantly, making it the perfect companion, or even replacement, for your laptop and desktop.

It rocks a gorgeous 12.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. The brilliant graphics it offers make it great for content consumption and gaming.

The device comes bundled with the S Pen stylus, allowing you to take hand-written notes, scribble down your grocery list, or sketch.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood and whizzes through tasks like launching apps, switching between windows, and word processing. It may not be suitable for hard-core productivity tasks like video editing, so keep that in mind.

What gives the Tab S9 Plus an edge over Apple's iPad is that Samsung's software is not restrictive and you get a superior multitasking experience. The famous DeX mode gives you a desktop environment and is not complicated like Apple's Stage Manager.

Inside is a 10,090mAh battery and the tablet should easily last the whole workday and then some. It supports 45W charging and needs nearly an hour and a half for a full charge.

Jump on the deal if you want a highly capable premium slate but don't want to spend $1,000 acquiring one.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Samsung set to release a rollable display phone to counter Huawei's Mate XT
Samsung set to release a rollable display phone to counter Huawei's Mate XT

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless