Amazon dramatically lowers price of Moto G 5G 2023
The most awaited Friday of the year for bargain hunters is finally here. If you want to go into the new year feeling like a responsible person who doesn't spends money recklessly, you should definitely check out the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023. The phone was already quite affordable but right now it's dirt cheap.
It features a dual camera system with a 48MP main camera and a 2MP macro unit. It produces decent images with accurate colors and ample details.
The 128GB Moto G 5G 2023 costs $249.99 but today you can save $130 on it as it's 50 percent off on Amazon.
For a sub-$150 phone, the Moto G 5G 2023 offers pretty good specs. You can always spend hundreds of dollars more for more powerful specs but if you aren't a heavy user, the Moto G 5G 2023 would be perfectly fine for you.
The Moto G 5G 2023 also retains staples like a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD slot which you won't find on most modern handsets.
Go for it if you want a budget handset with a crisp display, decent cameras, and long battery life.
The Moto G 5G 2023 has a simple and sophisticated design. This entry-level handset rocks a large 6.5-inch screen and it has a flagship-esque refresh rate of 120Hz. It packs a huge 5,000mAh battery and will last two days on a single charge, meaning you won't have to worry about plugging it in every day.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's powerful enough for daily activities such as texting and social media binges.
This is a new low for the device and we are unlikely to see a discount of this magnitude return anytime soon.
