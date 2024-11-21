Amazon dramatically lowers price of Moto G 5G 2023

Moto G 5G 2023 128GB 6.5-inch LCD 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 480+ 5G | MicroSD slot | Dual camera system | 5,000mAh battery | 3.5mm headphone jack $130 off (52%) Buy at Amazon

It features a dual camera system with a 48MP main camera and a 2MP macro unit. It produces decent images with accurate colors and ample details.The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's powerful enough for daily activities such as texting and social media binges.The 128GB Moto G 5G 2023 costs $249.99 but today you can save $130 on it as it's 50 percent off on Amazon.For a sub-$150 phone, the Moto G 5G 2023 offers pretty good specs. You can always spend hundreds of dollars more for more powerful specs but if you aren't a heavy user, the Moto G 5G 2023 would be perfectly fine for you.This is a new low for the device and we are unlikely to see a discount of this magnitude return anytime soon.The Moto G 5G 2023 also retains staples like a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD slot which you won't find on most modern handsets.Go for it if you want a budget handset with a crisp display, decent cameras, and long battery life.