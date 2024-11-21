Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon dramatically lowers price of Moto G 5G 2023

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Android Deals Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Moto G 5G 2023 deal
The most awaited Friday of the year for bargain hunters is finally here. If you want to go into the new year feeling like a responsible person who doesn't spends money recklessly, you should definitely check out the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023. The phone was already quite affordable but right now it's dirt cheap.

The Moto G 5G 2023 has a simple and sophisticated design. This entry-level handset rocks a large 6.5-inch screen and it has a flagship-esque refresh rate of 120Hz. It packs a huge 5,000mAh battery and will last two days on a single charge, meaning you won't have to worry about plugging it in every day.

Moto G 5G 2023 128GB

6.5-inch LCD 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 480+ 5G | MicroSD slot | Dual camera system | 5,000mAh battery | 3.5mm headphone jack
$130 off (52%)
Buy at Amazon
 

It features a dual camera system with a 48MP main camera and a 2MP macro unit. It produces decent images with accurate colors and ample details.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's powerful enough for daily activities such as texting and social media binges.

The 128GB Moto G 5G 2023 costs $249.99 but today you can save $130 on it as it's 50 percent off on Amazon.

For a sub-$150 phone, the Moto G 5G 2023 offers pretty good specs. You can always spend hundreds of dollars more for more powerful specs but if you aren't a heavy user, the Moto G 5G 2023 would be perfectly fine for you.

This is a new low for the device and we are unlikely to see a discount of this magnitude return anytime soon.

The Moto G 5G 2023 also retains staples like a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD slot which you won't find on most modern handsets.

Go for it if you want a budget handset with a crisp display, decent cameras, and long battery life.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless