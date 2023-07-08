Amazon delivers best pre-Prime Day surprise in form of huge Galaxy Tab S7+ discount

With everything from cars to milk getting expensive, it's wise to keep an eye out for discounts and since you have got too much on your plate already, we are here to scour the best deals for you. If you have been thinking about getting a tablet, Amazon has the fabulous Galaxy Tab S7 Plus on sale for a staggering 41 percent off.





The Tab S7 Plus might have been succeeded by the Tab S8 Plus, but the two are not drastically different and the S7 Plus remains competitive against top tablets of 2023





It's a solid slate with a very beautiful 12.4 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chip which is speedy enough for multitasking and general productivity tasks.





Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 6GB 128GB 12.4 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus | MicroSD Slot | S Pen | Dual rear camera system | 10,090mAh battery | 45W charging $350 off (41%) Buy at Amazon





If your work is not resource intensive, the S7 Plus can even replace your laptop. It also helps that Android 13 has a taskbar which makes it very easy to switch between apps. The tablet even has a desktop mode which gives you the feel of a Windows computer.





The base model has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the device also allows you to add more storage by way of a microSD slot. It comes with a stylus that feels as natural as a pen and also lets you do other stuff such as turning pages without touching the display.





There is a 10,090mAh battery inside with enough juice for a full workday and after-work fun stuff like checking out Facebook and Twitter/Threads.





The cameras are slightly above tablet standards. The device also features a reliable in-screen fingerprint reader and four speakers.





The Tab S7 Plus retails for $849.99 but you can currently save $350 on it. The device has never gone lower than this and it's a pretty great price if you want a productivity tablet with a free stylus but don't want to go for the $899 Tab S8 Plus or the $799 LCD iPad Pro which doesn't even come with a stylus.