Amazon celebrates Father's Day by adding a free high-value gift card with Pixel 7

Father's Day is right around the corner so if you want to gift a little something to your dad and get a phone for yourself, Amazon has got just the deal for you. The e-commerce giant is slipping in a free gift card with the fabulous Google Pixel 7.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Apple iPhone 14 both start at $799. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, starts at $599. And even at its full price, it's worth every penny.

It's a compact phone with a 6.3 inches OLED screen and an above-average refresh rate of 90Hz for smooth motions. 

It has the Tensor G2 chip under the hood and is incredibly snappy. It's built with Google's machine learning and speech recognition and makes everything from Assistant voice typing to pictures better.

Pixel 7 8GB 128GB

6.3 inches 90Hz OLED screen | Tensor G2 chip | 50MP +12MP cameras | 4,355mAh battery | Face Unlock
$100 off (17%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

The real stars are the cameras and they take detailed, life-like photos in all sorts of situations.

In addition to a fingerprint scanner, the phone also has Face Unlock, which is great for conveniently unlocking the phone. There is a 4,355mAh battery inside and most people won't need to charge it twice a day.

Amazon is giving away a free gift card worth $100 with the Pixel 7 at the moment, essentially bringing the price down to $499. 

If you want both a phone and a nice gift for your dad or any dad-like figure in your life, this deal is perfect for you. The Pixel 7 brings a ton of value at a reasonable cost and if you have $499 to spend on a phone, you are not going to find a better Android handset than this.

It's one of the best camera phones around, is speedy, and Google offers the best Android software experience

