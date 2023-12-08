Amazon brings down price of unrivaled Galaxy Z Fold 5 significantly

If you are shopping for a new phone but the very sight of candy bar phones makes you want to do literally anything else with your money, you should check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 . The device is more than just a phone and will be the envy of everyone you know, though that's not a good reason to buy anything.





A phone should be excellent at what it does and the Fold 5 surely won't let you down in any regard. Right now, Amazon is offering a really good discount on the phone, which is another reason why you should consider it.





Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB 7.6-inch 120Hz inner screen | 6.2-inch 120Hz outer screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | Triple rear camera system (50MP+12MP+10MP 3x) | 4MP under display camera | 10MP front facing camera | 4.400mAh battery | Wireless charging | Samsung DeX | Five years of software support $300 off (17%) Buy at Amazon









The Fold 5 has a 7.6-inch inner screen, a 6.2-inch outer screen, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, five cameras, and a 4,400mAh battery.





When unfolded, it feels like a tablet and Samsung did everything in its power to help you get the most out of the screen. You can have up to five apps open at any given time, so it's a great device for anyone into multitasking, which is all of us these days.





It also offers the DeX mode which transforms the device into a computer, provided you have a monitor, mouse, and keyboard. This is also the only foldable to offer native stylus support, though the S Pen is sold separately.





The base Fold 5 costs $1,799.99 and while the price makes sense given this is essentially a phone-tablet hybrid, it's still a lot of money. That's why, Amazon has trimmed $300 of the price. That's a nice discount and the best part is that there are no strings attached.