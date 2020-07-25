Accessories Deals Wireless service Amazon Music

Amazon massively drops price on Echo Dot (3rd Gen) / Music Unlimited bundle

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 25, 2020, 12:58 AM
Amazon really wants people to buy its Echo Dot smart speaker and subscribe to its music streaming service at the same time, so it made it easier than ever for customers to get achieve that with a single purchase.

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) has been bundled with two months of Amazon Music Unlimited to offer those interested the full package. Typically, the bundle is available via Amazon for $70, a decent price considering what you're getting for it.

Thankfully, Amazon consistently dropped the price of the bundle for a limited time. If you're in the market for a cheap smart speaker, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a great choice, especially when it's bundled with two months of Amazon Music Unlimited at no additional cost.

For a limited time, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) plus two months of Amazon Music Unlimited is 70% off. Keep in mind that if you want to continue your subscription after the free two months, you'll have to pay $10 per month. If you don't plan to renew the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, you can cancel it at any time.

