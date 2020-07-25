Amazon massively drops price on Echo Dot (3rd Gen) / Music Unlimited bundle
Thankfully, Amazon consistently dropped the price of the bundle for a limited time. If you're in the market for a cheap smart speaker, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a great choice, especially when it's bundled with two months of Amazon Music Unlimited at no additional cost.
For a limited time, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) plus two months of Amazon Music Unlimited is 70% off. Keep in mind that if you want to continue your subscription after the free two months, you'll have to pay $10 per month. If you don't plan to renew the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, you can cancel it at any time.