Amazon's Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker is half off at Woot

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 19, 2020, 5:32 PM
In case you're in the market for a smart speaker, one of Amazon's best such products, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is heavily discounted at Woot. The deal is available until June 30 and offers a 50% discount on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen).

Truth be told, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is quite cheap even when it's not on sale. However, for the next 10 days, customers can pick one up for just $25 via Woot. The bad news is if you want the charcoal model, you won't find it on Woot, so you'll have to go with a lighter tone – sandstone.

The most advanced Echo Dot smart speaker, the third generation lets users pair multiple Echo Dot (3rd Gen) units or, connect them to other speakers via Bluetooth or 3.5mm audio cable.

Naturally, Alexa enables users to stream songs via Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and other music streaming services. You can even ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, or set alarms if you need to.

Not to mention that Alexa features support for more than 50,000 skills, which makes it one of the smartest personal assistants out there. If you're still not convinced that it's worth owning one, you'll be happy to know that the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), lets you control other smart devices in your home using your voice.

