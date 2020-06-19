Amazon's Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker is half off at Woot
The most advanced Echo Dot smart speaker, the third generation lets users pair multiple Echo Dot (3rd Gen) units or, connect them to other speakers via Bluetooth or 3.5mm audio cable.
Naturally, Alexa enables users to stream songs via Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and other music streaming services. You can even ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, or set alarms if you need to.
Not to mention that Alexa features support for more than 50,000 skills, which makes it one of the smartest personal assistants out there. If you're still not convinced that it's worth owning one, you'll be happy to know that the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), lets you control other smart devices in your home using your voice.