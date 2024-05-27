All Spotify Car Thing devices to stop working at the end of 2024
In February 2022, Spotify publicly launched its car accessory called Car Thing. Unfortunately for the Thing, it didn't achieve the success its creators had envisioned and was discontinued in the same year it was introduced. And now, Spotify is planning to disable all Car Thing units at the end of 2024, so in the chance you have one, it will continue working until December 9, 2024.
However, the sudden news may leave some people unhappy. After all, when Spotify discontinued Car Thing in 2022, it said the "existing devices will perform as intended". However now, the situation's changed. Users were notified about this in an email, and it's also indicated on Car Thing's official website.
Spotify's Car Thing (R.I.P) was a car display that was focused on letting you enjoy music and podcasts in your car. However, it wasn't as attractive and couldn't do as much as Android Auto or CarPlay displays.
Neither the email nor the website states why Spotify has decided to completely kill Car Thing. Basically, the advice from Spotify is... well, to get rid of the device, if you own one, but before, make sure to do a factory reset to protect your credentials.
