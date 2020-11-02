Alcatel's new 4G-LTE tablet costs less than $100 at Metro by T-Mobile
Well, if you don't want all the Amazon bloatware that comes pre-installed on these Fire tablets, Metro by T-Mobile has an interesting offer right now. The carrier has just added the Alcatel JOY TAB 2 to its portfolio, a very cheap Android tablet that supports 4G LTE.
Hardware-wise, Alcatel's tablet is quite decent considering it packs a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. The tablet comes with a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Also, it runs Android 10 and features a micro-SIM slot for calls.