Alcatel's new 4G-LTE tablet costs less than $100 at Metro by T-Mobile

Android tablets are extremely cheap compared to Apple's iPad, but Amazon, and now Alcatel, have given a new meaning to the word “cheap” when it comes to tablets. You're all acquainted with Amazon Fire, an Android tablet that costs less than $100.Well, if you don't want all the Amazon bloatware that comes pre-installed on these Fire tablets, Metro by T-Mobile has an interesting offer right now. The carrier has just added the Alcatel JOY TAB 2 to its portfolio, a very cheap Android tablet that supports 4G LTE.The Alcatel JOY TAB 2 sells for $120 but is releasing with a 50% off promotion to make the tablet $60 at launch. This is a mid-sized tablet that sports an 8-inch IPS HD (1280 x 800 pixels) display protected by Asahi Glass and a massive 4,080 mAh battery that promises up to 9 hours of video playback time or up to 25 days of standby time (4G).Hardware-wise, Alcatel's tablet is quite decent considering it packs a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. The tablet comes with a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Also, it runs Android 10 and features a micro-SIM slot for calls.