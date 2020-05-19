Alcatel reveals two new affordable smartphone for European markets
The most expensive of the two, Alcatel 3X has a large 6.5-inch HD+ display with nearly 90% screen-to-body ratio, 2.5D screen glass, and a small V-notch. The phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage (up to 256GB).
The much cheaper Alcatel 1SE (2020) sports a slightly smaller 6.2-inch HD+ display, a triple camera setup (13MP AI, 5MP super-wide, and 2MP depth sensors), and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.
There's no mention of the chipset, just that it packs eight cores, but we do know the phone has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Also, Alcatel 1SE is powered by a generous 4,000 mAh battery and runs Android 10.