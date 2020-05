Alcatel reveals two new affordable smartphone for European markets

TCL, the company behind the iconic Alcatel brand, has just announced two new Android smartphones that will be available in various markets across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa: Alcatel 3X and Alcatel 1SE.These are affordable phones that won't reach North America, at least not for the moment, but if you're certain you want one, you can get the Alcatel 3X and Alcatel 1SE for €150 and €100, respectively.The most expensive of the two, Alcatel 3X has a large 6.5-inch HD+ display with nearly 90% screen-to-body ratio, 2.5D screen glass, and a small V-notch. The phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage (up to 256GB).Also, Alcatel 3X features a quad-camera setup that includes: 16MP AI main, 2MP macro, 2MP depth, and 5MP super-wide sensors. There's also a secondary 8-megapixel camera in the front that should be enough to take decent selfies. Last but not least, Alcatel 3X is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery and runs Android 10 right out of the box.The much cheaper Alcatel 1SE (2020) sports a slightly smaller 6.2 -inch HD+ display, a triple camera setup (13MP AI, 5MP super-wide, and 2MP depth sensors), and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.There's no mention of the chipset, just that it packs eight cores, but we do know the phone has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Also, Alcatel 1SE is powered by a generous 4,000 mAh battery and runs Android 10.