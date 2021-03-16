Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Xiaomi

Affordable Poco X3 Pro to be announced on March 22 with Snapdragon 860

Iskren Gaidarov
by Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 16, 2021, 11:10 AM
Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco is well-known among enthusiasts for its budget-friendly, value-driven smartphones. Just recently, the Poco X3 landed with a 6.67-inch 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 732G and a 5,160mAh battery - all for just €175.00. Now it seems we're only a week away from the introduction of the Poco X3 Pro - a phone that could feature a new and powerful Snapdragon 860 while costing just €269, DealNtech reports. The phone is scheduled to be announced on March 22 and arrive in India on March 30.

Design and specs


The design of the new Poco X3 Pro should closely resemble the one of its non-Pro version, the Poco X3. The Poco X3 featured a 6.67-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD screen and a Snapdragon 732G processor. The Pro version is expected to feature a similar high-refresh rate screen, but the device will be powered by a different chip. The Poco X3 Pro is expected to introduce a new Snapdragon 860, which will be an improved version of the company’s older 855+ flagship processor. All of these features will make the device one of the best performers at this price point.

The Poco X3 Pro will feature a quad-camera system. DealNtech reports that the X3 Pro will have a 48MP main camera coupled with additional ultra-wide, macro, and depth cameras. The phone could feature a similar to its non-Pro version 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The new phone has received several certifications, including an FCC one, that suggest the Poco X3 Pro will arrive with 4G connectivity, Android 11, Dual-band Wi-Fi and NFC support.

The new affordable phone with great specs will be offered in three colors - Metal Bronze, Frost Blue, and Phantom Black.

Price and availability


The Poco X3 Pro will arrive in India on March 30. DealNtech reports that the device will come with two different variants of storage. The cheaper version will be equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and will have a starting price of €269.00 or Rs 23,251. The 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage version will be priced at €319.00 or Rs 27,573.

Recently the Poco brand also released two other new devices - the Poco F2 Pro 5G and the Poco X2.
(Via GSMArena)

