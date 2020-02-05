Poco X2 is official: a 120Hz display on a budget with four cameras in tow





Price and availability





The other three cameras are an unusual combo. We get a main sensor from Sony with 64MP resolution, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and… a 2MP macro lens! The telephoto camera is omitted and with good reason. With a 64MP sensor, you can just crop part of it and offer that as the zoom option with little loss in quality compared to an actual 2x zoom.The good news is that all that hardware you can get for under $250. The 6+64GB version will cost the equivalent of $225, while the top-specced 8+256GB one gets as high as $280. The bad news is that the phone won’t be making an official appearance in the US, but that doesn’t mean some retailers won’t have units available. If you’re set on getting one, you might have to sacrifice the US warranty in that case.Overall, the Poco X2 is a decent phone for a great price, but the issue is that it doesn’t have the Poco identity if that’s even a thing. If Poco is to be an independent brand it better start making its own designs, otherwise, it’s only spreading confusion among consumers.