Advanced malware for Android can steal PINs, patterns and 2FA codes for Google Authenticator
Around might not be the right word, actually. A new report from the security consulting firm ThreatFabric (via ZDNet) reveals some concerning developments in the shady world of malware.
RAT can be used by hackers to record user’s unlock credentials, whether that’s a PIN or a swipe pattern. But that’s not all, now even Google Authenticator’s 2FA codes can be snagged by the malware. Google Authenticator is a popular tool that allows users to easily add an extra security layer.
According to the report, the Trojan can even set up a TeamViewer link so that the hackers can comfortably operate the victim’s phone when it’s not being used. That means text messages, social media accounts and photos are all exposed as well.
ThreadFabric thinks this advanced Trojan is still under development as “no advertisement for these features has yet been made in underground forums” but it will likely be ready soon and up for grabs by criminals around the world.
Of course, knowing malware can do all that is the first step to preventing successful attacks. We’re sure measures are already being taken by Android and app developers. That’s why you should never skip installing security updates!
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):