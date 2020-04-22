Apple Apps

Photoshop on the iPad and Adobe Fresco are now available to creative professionals as a bundle

by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 22, 2020, 2:49 AM
The iPad is quickly becoming adopted by creative professionals, as it features some amazing apps for most types of work an artist may need to do, with sketching apps in particular enjoying a dedicated user base, thanks to the Apple Pencil.

Now Adobe has announced that its popular Photoshop app for iPad, and Fresco, the company's sketching and painting app, can be purchased in a bundle for $10.

The offer is available to customers who buy Photoshop on iPad or upgrade to Adobe Fresco premium through the App Store, as well as to Adobe's Creative Cloud customers and early adopters.

Adobe released Photoshop on the iPad late last year, a version of their wildly popular graphics editor, tuned for Apple's powerful tablets and Apple Pencil, and built on the same code that drives the desktop version. The Photoshop name is widely popular, as it is the world's leading photography, editing and design platform.

Fresco, on the other hand, is Adobe's drawing and painting app, that offers a wide range of gorgeous brushes and is recommended to be combined with Photoshop on the iPad, with Adobe suggesting that the two apps compliment each other.

Both apps can edit the same project files and support Adobe Cloud saving.

In March, Adobe invited select users to beta test the upcoming Illustrator for iPad, which itself is meant for the creation of such vector-based artworks as logos and icons, and is built from the ground up specifically for iPad. It still doesn't have a release date, but is expected to come out of closed beta in the coming months.

On the subject of mobile apps, we recently reported on Pioneer's Rekordbox DJ app now allowing for cloud syncing of projects thanks to a collaboration with Dropbox. The Rekordbox companion app is available on both Android and iOS, and lets DJs make small edits to their mixes on the go.

