Adobe invites select users to beta test Illustrator for iPad

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Mar 25, 2020, 10:25 AM
Various artists and designers have shared on Twitter (via AppleInsider) that they've received an invitation to try the Illustrator on iPad beta software, and while they can't discuss the details yet, Adobe has personally gotten me plenty excited for the upcoming app since its rumored reveal back in October.

Adobe's Illustrator for iPad is meant for the creation of artworks such as logos, icons and anything vector-based, with automatic cloud saving (with Adobe Creative Cloud) and Apple Pencil support, built from the ground up for iPad.

If you'd like to register for early access too you can do so on Adobe's page here.

As iPads are becoming increasingly compelling for creative professionals and enthusiasts as capable PC replacements, with their recent mouse and trackpad support and a desktop browser on top of the Pro models' beefy specs, battery life, portability and performance, it only makes sense for companies like Adobe to introduce full-blown applications that can take advantage of all that power.

Another popular Adobe product, the highly anticipated Photoshop for iPad, came out last year in November to lukewarm reception.

There's no official release date for Illustrator on iPad yet, but it's expected to come out of closed beta later in 2020.

