iOS Tablets Software updates Apps

Adobe Lightroom for iPad and iOS lets users directly import photos

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 13, 2019, 6:45 PM
Adobe Lightroom for iPad and iOS lets users directly import photos
Adobe recently confirmed that iOS users will be able to import photos directly from their SD card or USB drive into the latest version of Lightroom. The same goes for iPad owners who've hoarded photos on their devices.

Up until now, Lightroom users could only import images to their camera roll to be able to copy them to the app's library, an obnoxious issue that forced users to go back to the camera roll and delete the copied files to free up space.

The latest version of Lightroom will now detect any media on an SD card or drive automatically, Adobe revealed today. Once that's done, you'll have the option to import each file or multiple ones directly into the app's library.



More importantly, Lightroom will ask users if they want to delete the source files on their external media once they are copied into the library. The app will also back up the files in the Creative Cloud if the option is enabled. Check out the video above for more details about the new feature.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

cheetah2k
Reply

1. cheetah2k

Posts: 2291; Member since: Jan 16, 2011

OMG!!! directly importing photos!!! Like PC has had this forever!

posted on yesterday, 7:45 PM

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-mid-range-400-500-dollar-affordable-flagships-phones
Best mid-range "$400-$500 flagship" phones this year
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Verizon-Motorola-Razr-price-availability
The reimagined Motorola Razr goes official as a Verizon exclusive
Pixel-4-XL-iPhone-11-Pro-Galaxy-Note-10-LG-G8X-portrait-camera-test-review
Pixel 4 XL vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs LG G8X: Which phone takes the best portrait photos?
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
smartphone-colors-design-insights-motorola-executive-interview
How do you design a phone? Motorola's VP of Design gives us a peek behind the scenes

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
Dish-might-drop-over-2-million-low-income-customers-after-Boost-acquisition
Dish will reportedly drop 2.5 million low income customers after buying Boost Mobile
att-calls-t-mobile-un-carrier-moves-marketing-stunts
AT&T goes for T-Mobile's jugular, labeling the latest 'Un-carrier' moves 'marketing stunts'
ATT-seeks-to-move-grandfathered-customers-into-costlier-plans
AT&T moves grandfathered subscribers into pricier plans unilaterally
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.