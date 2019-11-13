Adobe Lightroom for iPad and iOS lets users directly import photos
Up until now, Lightroom users could only import images to their camera roll to be able to copy them to the app's library, an obnoxious issue that forced users to go back to the camera roll and delete the copied files to free up space.
The latest version of Lightroom will now detect any media on an SD card or drive automatically, Adobe revealed today. Once that's done, you'll have the option to import each file or multiple ones directly into the app's library.
More importantly, Lightroom will ask users if they want to delete the source files on their external media once they are copied into the library. The app will also back up the files in the Creative Cloud if the option is enabled. Check out the video above for more details about the new feature.
