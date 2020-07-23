AT&T apologizes for misleading email telling customers to buy new phones
It seems that AT&T acknowledged the fact that its email was out of bounds and offered Gizmodo a statement apologizing for the problems that it may have caused.
This email was one of many planned to keep customers informed about the shutdown of our 3G network in early 2022. It should have included the date that certain devices would no longer be supported. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused and will be more clear in future updates.
We still believe that AT&T should have used other tools at its disposal to inform customers about the upcoming changes. Sending emails so early urging customers to buy new phones can only create confusion, which is exactly what happened.