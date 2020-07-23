AT&T Wireless service

AT&T apologizes for misleading email telling customers to buy new phones

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 23, 2020, 8:16 PM
AT&amp;T apologizes for misleading email telling customers to buy new phones
Earlier this week, AT&T sent emails to many customers urging them to buy new phones if they want to keep using its network services. If you didn't know, AT&T plans to discontinue its 3G network, which means that phones that don't support 4G data and voice calls will no longer work on AT&T.

The problem is that AT&T's 3G network won't stop working until at least February 2022, so there's plenty of time for people to switch to other phones. Now, the email sent by AT&T was completely tone-deaf and lacked important information like the fact that customers have plenty of time to buy phones that are compatible with the carrier's 4G network.

It seems that AT&T acknowledged the fact that its email was out of bounds and offered Gizmodo a statement apologizing for the problems that it may have caused.

This email was one of many planned to keep customers informed about the shutdown of our 3G network in early 2022. It should have included the date that certain devices would no longer be supported. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused and will be more clear in future updates.

We still believe that AT&T should have used other tools at its disposal to inform customers about the upcoming changes. Sending emails so early urging customers to buy new phones can only create confusion, which is exactly what happened.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
Fresh Galaxy Note 20 5G leak details serious downgrades including plastic build
Popular stories
Samsung opens Galaxy Note 20 5G series reservations, hinting at pre-order date

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14
Popular stories
The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Check out Samsung's flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 5G from all angles
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G battery and screen size leak at the FCC

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless