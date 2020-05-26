A future Samsung Galaxy Fold might be waterproof, according to a patent
The patent states that the device in question is going to have a foldable structure with a hinge and water and dust protection. According to the patent application, some sort of a sealing can be applied to the foldable structure so it can get a water resistance rating.
Additionally, on the patent drawings, the foldable smartphone appears to have a smaller external display, resembling this of the Galaxy Z Flip, which most likely can only serve to view notifications and take calls.
We don’t know for sure whether this patent will see the light of day or not, as with patents that’s never certain; however, it would be great if Samsung could create a foldable phone with protection against water and dust. Do you think water protection or IP rating is an important feature for a smartphone these days or you are that type of person that would not care too much of it?