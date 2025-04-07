These 9 overlooked smartphone tips will totally simplify your life

Android phones

We want to hear YOUR quirky phone tips!

The Unified Remote app, in particular, comes with a bunch of presets for various tasks on your computer. For example, you can move the mouse cursor by swiping on your phone’s screen, use your phone’s keyboard to type on the computer, control music or video playback, or even shut down or restart your PC remotely.Essentially, basic things you would do with a keyboard and mouse, made available on your phone.You can also use your phone’s IR (infrared) blaster to control other kinds of devices like your TV, sound system, air conditioners, and other household appliances. This way, you can stow away all of your remotes and never have to worry about changing their batteries.A lot of apps are designed to put you in an endless loop and make you spend as much time on them as possible. Thankfully, most phones now come with built-in screen time management tools that track your usage and even help you set limits.These tools go by different names: on(like Samsung, Google, etc.) it’s called Digital Wellbeing, and on iPhones it’s simply Screen Time. They basically do the same thing – give you insights into your smartphone habits and help you balance your usage.It’s easy to dismiss these features and forget they exist, but I would urge you to try them at least once and see if they work for you. Not only can they help you avoid wasting your time, but also preserve your phone’s battery for when you really need it.While it can be a tedious task, going through the notification settings for each app on your phone and customizing them based on your needs is one of the best favors you can do for yourself.This way, when you hear a notification sound, you will know it’s something you chose to prioritize beforehand. This also helps limit the distractions you can get throughout the day, which is especially helpful while you are at work or doing something important.Of course, you can also use things like Apple’s Focus Modes to achieve the same result, but doing it manually for each app assures the effect is consistent.What do you do with your phone to make your life a little easier? Let’s share in the comments. Who knows, maybe someone out there has a solution to a problem you didn’t know you even had.