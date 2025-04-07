Members-only articles read this month:/
These 9 overlooked smartphone tips will totally simplify your life
It is easy to get into a comfortable routine with your phone. You know – using it for things like snapping photos and recording video, or texting and making calls. And let’s not forget about the social media apps too, which are probably the most frequent reason you reach for your phone.
But for all of the time you spend on it, are you really maximizing your phone’s potential? The more I talk with my colleagues and friends, the more I realize that everyone has their own quirky thing they do with or to their phone to make their lives a bit easier.
So, below I have listed some of these helpful tips. Each one has the potential to enhance your smartphone experience in some way. From keeping your device healthy to moderating your use of it, let us know which one of these you have tried or want to try.
Delete empty folders to declutter storage
Don't let it pile up!
Android phones often accumulate empty folders left behind after software updates or uninstalling apps. Although these folders do not take up much space, they can clutter your storage, making file management confusing and potentially slowing down your device. Using an app like Empty Folder Deleter helps remove these folders automatically, keeping your storage clean and organized, and improving device responsiveness.
Unfortunately, Apple restricts apps from accessing the entire file system of the iPhone, limiting the app’s ability to perform such tasks. In other words, you have to do this process manually. That said, if you clean your folders somewhat regularly, it won’t be too big of a hassle, and you will still benefit from a clean file system.
This tip is especially useful if you use your phone’s file manager regularly, as it will help you find what you need more easily, saving you time in the process.
Fix buggy apps quickly by clearing the cache
Life just goes better when things are tidy – and so does your phone.
Sometimes an app gets buggy or stops working altogether. Usually, the first thought that comes to mind is reinstalling the app, but that’s not always necessary.
Apps store temporary data, called cache, to speed up operation. However, cached information can pile up and cause performance issues, slowing apps or causing unexpected behavior. Clearing the cache removes these temporary files without affecting your personal data within the app.
Don’t be afraid to restart your phone every now and then
Restarts don't have to be a last-resort solution, they can be a preventative one. | Image credit - PhoneArena
Yes, we’ve all heard that question: “Have you tried turning it off and on again?” But there is a reason your local IT specialist asks it. It’s because — more often than not — it works.
One clarification I should make here, though, is that turning your phone off and on is not the same as making it restart. In almost all cases, phones (and other devices like PCs) go into a type of hibernation when you turn them off, which means they keep all of the software issues you were trying to deal with before shutting them down.
Regular restarts clear temporary software issues and refresh your phone’s system. Besides freeing up memory, stopping minor glitches, and improving speed, a restart can also prevent scammers and hackers from carrying out their malicious deeds.
Restarting fully reloads your system and clears memory effectively. So, it’s a helpful habit to have, even if it sounds a bit annoying.
Quickly improve your mobile signal using Airplane Mode
Airplane Mode can be used in many ways, and this is one of them. | Image credit - PhoneArena
This is a popular one, but there are still people who haven't heard of it. Whenever you find yourself experiencing poor mobile reception or slow data—especially in a place where this shouldn’t be happening—toggling Airplane Mode on and off can resolve your problem.
Airplane Mode disables all wireless connections, forcing your phone to reconnect to cellular towers and Wi-Fi networks when toggled off. It’s like a one-button restart for your phone’s communication systems.
Of course, if you are in an area where there simply isn’t any coverage, this little trick won’t magically conjure a reception.
Be one tap away from calling your favorite contacts
The quickest way to call your friends and family.
Most phones nowadays come with a Face Unlock biometric system, where you just look at your phone’s front camera and it recognizes your face to unlock the screen. It is arguably the most convenient way to unlock your phone, but why not take it a step further?
Usually, you have some way to create a shortcut icon on your home screen for a specific contact. With Face Unlock set up so that your phone immediately goes to the home screen once it recognizes your face, all you have to do is tap on one of the contact shortcuts to make the call.
This might seem like a small optimization if you don’t make a lot of calls, but if you do, it is definitely one that can be a game changer.
I need to stress that Face Unlock is not the most secure biometric in most Android phones, so it is advisable only if you are not worried too much about security.
Save battery life with Dark Mode and dark wallpapers
There are multiple benefits to a darker UI. | Image credit - PhoneArena
Dark Mode is probably one of the most user-requested features on phones and apps, and there’s a good reason for that.
When you enable Dark Mode, the interface of your phone and many apps turn from bright to dark (often black or gray), reducing your screen’s average picture level (APL). Pairing this with a plain black wallpaper on your home screen will help reduce eye strain and save battery life.
Having a darker wallpaper will also help text and icons appear brighter, as the display attributes more brightness for those pixels, which can help with outdoor visibility.
Control your other electronic equipment with your phone
Great for controlling a remote computer.
You can use apps like Unified Remote to interact with your computer from a distance. These apps turn your device into a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth universal remote control for your Windows PC or Mac, transforming it into a keyboard or a mouse.
The Unified Remote app, in particular, comes with a bunch of presets for various tasks on your computer. For example, you can move the mouse cursor by swiping on your phone’s screen, use your phone’s keyboard to type on the computer, control music or video playback, or even shut down or restart your PC remotely.
Essentially, basic things you would do with a keyboard and mouse, made available on your phone.
You can also use your phone’s IR (infrared) blaster to control other kinds of devices like your TV, sound system, air conditioners, and other household appliances. This way, you can stow away all of your remotes and never have to worry about changing their batteries.
Control your phone, don’t let it control you
Taking care of your screen time means a healthier relationship with your phone.
A lot of apps are designed to put you in an endless loop and make you spend as much time on them as possible. Thankfully, most phones now come with built-in screen time management tools that track your usage and even help you set limits.
These tools go by different names: on Android phones (like Samsung, Google, etc.) it’s called Digital Wellbeing, and on iPhones it’s simply Screen Time. They basically do the same thing – give you insights into your smartphone habits and help you balance your usage.
It’s easy to dismiss these features and forget they exist, but I would urge you to try them at least once and see if they work for you. Not only can they help you avoid wasting your time, but also preserve your phone’s battery for when you really need it.
Customize your notifications
Get rid of unnecessary distractions.
While it can be a tedious task, going through the notification settings for each app on your phone and customizing them based on your needs is one of the best favors you can do for yourself.
This way, when you hear a notification sound, you will know it’s something you chose to prioritize beforehand. This also helps limit the distractions you can get throughout the day, which is especially helpful while you are at work or doing something important.
Of course, you can also use things like Apple’s Focus Modes to achieve the same result, but doing it manually for each app assures the effect is consistent.
We want to hear YOUR quirky phone tips!
What do you do with your phone to make your life a little easier? Let’s share in the comments. Who knows, maybe someone out there has a solution to a problem you didn’t know you even had.
