First batch of 5G ready Motorola Edge S handsets sells out in two minutes
Last week, Motorola launched the Motorola Edge S in China via a flash sale. Sporting a different design than last year's Edge and Edge + flagship, the device is equipped with a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 1080 x 2520 resolution. That produces a tall and thin 21:9 aspect ratio and the screen refreshes 90 times a second (90Hz) for smooth scrolling and animation. Under the hood you'll find the Snapdragon 870 which is a wee bit more powerful than 2020's Snapdragon 865+.
The Motorola Edge S was offered in Blue and in Silver last week in China through a flash sale. On its Weibo site, Motorola announced that the entire batch of 10,000 units that it was selling was sold out in just two minutes. That also works out to over 83 units sold per second.
Before the end of this quarter, Motorola is expected to release this handset in other markets where it will reportedly be known as the Motorola G100.