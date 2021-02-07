First batch of 5G ready Motorola Edge S handsets sells out in two minutes

Last week, Motorola launched the Motorola Edge S in China via a flash sale. Sporting a different design than last year's Edge and Edge + flagship, the device is equipped with a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 1080 x 2520 resolution. That produces a tall and thin 21:9 aspect ratio and the screen refreshes 90 times a second (90Hz) for smooth scrolling and animation. Under the hood you'll find the Snapdragon 870 which is a wee bit more powerful than 2020's Snapdragon 865+.





There are three configurations to choose from, 6GB of memory with 128GB of storage (priced at $309), 8GB of memory with 128GB of storage ($371), and 8GB of memory with 256GB of storage ($432). On the back you'll find four sensors including a 64MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth module, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The front-facing cameras feature an 8MP snapper and a 16MP ultra wide-angle camera. A 5000mAh battery keeps the lights on and charges at 20W. The phone also monitors the user's heart rate by scanning facial blood vessels.









The Motorola Edge S was offered in Blue and in Silver last week in China through a flash sale. On its Weibo site, Motorola announced that the entire batch of 10,000 units that it was selling was sold out in just two minutes. That also works out to over 83 units sold per second.









Before the end of this quarter, Motorola is expected to release this handset in other markets where it will reportedly be known as the Motorola G100.

