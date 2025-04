The powerful 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra enjoys a sweet $258 discount at Amazon

Save $258 on the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra $258 off (18%) Amazon sells the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra in Whitesilver for a tempting 18% off, beating its own Spring Sale offer. If you want incredible performance, plenty of Galaxy AI features, and a stunning display, hurry and save $258 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra while you can. Buy at Amazon Trade-in Galaxy S25 Ultra: up to $630 off at the Samsung Store $789 99 $1419 99 $630 off (44%) Don't mind trading in an eligible phone in good condition to get a better bargain on the mighty Galaxy S25 Ultra? In that case, consider the Samsung Store offer, which lets you save up to $630 with eligible trade-ins. Buy at Samsung

Seek a premium Galaxy AI experience, anti-reflective display and immense horsepower? In that case, we recommend checking out Amazon's latest Galaxy S25 Ultra promo. Right now, the 512GB model in Whitesilver retails with a tempting $258 discount, slashing it under the $1,170 mark from its ~$1,420 original price.Granted, that's a steep asking price, even for the mightiest Samsung phone . But with price comes quality, and the S25 Ultra delivers on all fronts, making it a compelling choice. Also, this particular bargain beats Amazon's Spring Sale offer on the larger storage configuration, which was available for $220-$235 off throughout the event.Want to get a better discount on this powerful? Head to the Samsung Store, then! Over here, you can get the device for up to $630 off its original price, though you must provide an eligible trade-in.Thestands out with an excellent 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display and an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate. Like last year's flagship, the unit sports a special anti-reflective coating that makes everything pop, reducing light reflections to a minimum. On top of that, the display gets plenty bright, allowing comfortable use both indoors and outdoors.Performance here is blazing fast, too. The Android phone features a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, crushing the Galaxy S24 Ultra in our performance tests. During our time with it, we found the mighty S25 Ultra quite snappy — it breezed through everything we threw at it.The same goes for camera quality. Its quad-lens setup on the rear includes a 200 MP main sensor, a 10 MP 3x telephoto camera, a 50 MP 5x periscope lens, and a 50 MP ultra-wide unit, delivering exceptional photos. As you can see from our Galaxy S25 Ultra review camera samples, the handset captures photos with superb dynamics, detail, and colors. What more could you need?Withonboard, long-term software support, and incredible performance, thedelivers the whole package. And now that it's $258 off at Amazon in its 512GB configuration, the handset is all the more irresistible. Don't miss out on this one.