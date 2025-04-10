The powerful 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra enjoys a sweet $258 discount at Amazon
Seek a premium Galaxy AI experience, anti-reflective display and immense horsepower? In that case, we recommend checking out Amazon's latest Galaxy S25 Ultra promo. Right now, the 512GB model in Whitesilver retails with a tempting $258 discount, slashing it under the $1,170 mark from its ~$1,420 original price.
Granted, that's a steep asking price, even for the mightiest Samsung phone. But with price comes quality, and the S25 Ultra delivers on all fronts, making it a compelling choice. Also, this particular bargain beats Amazon's Spring Sale offer on the larger storage configuration, which was available for $220-$235 off throughout the event.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra stands out with an excellent 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display and an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate. Like last year's flagship, the unit sports a special anti-reflective coating that makes everything pop, reducing light reflections to a minimum. On top of that, the display gets plenty bright, allowing comfortable use both indoors and outdoors.
The same goes for camera quality. Its quad-lens setup on the rear includes a 200 MP main sensor, a 10 MP 3x telephoto camera, a 50 MP 5x periscope lens, and a 50 MP ultra-wide unit, delivering exceptional photos. As you can see from our Galaxy S25 Ultra review camera samples, the handset captures photos with superb dynamics, detail, and colors. What more could you need?
With Galaxy AI onboard, long-term software support, and incredible performance, the Galaxy S25 Ultra delivers the whole package. And now that it's $258 off at Amazon in its 512GB configuration, the handset is all the more irresistible. Don't miss out on this one.
Want to get a better discount on this powerful Samsung phone? Head to the Samsung Store, then! Over here, you can get the device for up to $630 off its original price, though you must provide an eligible trade-in.
Performance here is blazing fast, too. The Android phone features a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, crushing the Galaxy S24 Ultra in our performance tests. During our time with it, we found the mighty S25 Ultra quite snappy — it breezed through everything we threw at it.
