Just below $450 for the Pixel 7 at Amazon right now: that's cheaper than the Pixel 7a retail price!





You save $150 if you get the Google Pixel 7 from Amazon right now! One of the best phones you can currently buy, the Pixel 7, is going for less than $450 at Amazon. If this is not a total steal we don't know what is! The Pixel 7a now with a 11% discount at Amazon The Pixel 7a is one of the best mid-rangers in 2023 and it offers flagship-like performance at a very low price. But it just got even more affordable thanks to back to school sales!





But wait, Amazon also has a deal on the Pixel 7a with a 11% discount, which is enough to bring it down to just $5 less than than what the Pixel 7 currently costs. Now, why someone would go for the arguably less-equipped model is hard to figure out, but it is there for the taking if you prefer it.





Both offers are available for all color options the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a come in. However, one major differentiator between the two phones is that the Pixel 7 also comes in a 256GB storage variant, and that one is also enjoying the same $150 discount!





Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7a in a nutshell









So, if anything, what would make you want to buy the Pixel 7a instead of the Pixel 7? Not much, to be honest. After all, both come with the same Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and many of the Google-specific Android features.





The Pixel 7 has a brighter display that, even though has the same 90Hz refresh rate as the Pixel 7a, supports HDR10+, is slightly larger at 6.3" vs 6.1", and is overall brighter. On top of that, the camera system is better at the end of the day, even though the difference in image quality might not be that apparent in all situations.





But there are a few advantages to the Pixel 7a. For starters, its back is made out of plastic, which is more durable against falls. Glass is glass, and glass breaks, so the Pixel 7 can be considered more fragile. Additionally, the 7a comes with Bluetooth 5.3 vs Bluetooth 5.2 on its more expensive brother.





That being said, the pros of the Pixel 7 simply outweigh those for the Pixel 7a in our opinion. Nevertheless, it is awesome how affordable two of the best Android phones are at the moment!

