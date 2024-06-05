The 256GB Pixel Tablet is once again an attractive choice at Amazon

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
This week, Amazon seems to be all about discounting Google Pixel tech! For instance, we saw a generous Pixel 8 discount and a Pixel 8 Pro deal, followed by a generous Pixel Buds Pro offer. And now, it’s the Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock under the spotlight, offered at $101 off its price tag in the 256GB variant. 

Google Pixel Tablet 256GB, Porcelain: now $101 off

Once again, you can get the Pixel Tablet with 256GB of storage space and a Charging Speaker Dock for $101 off its price. The slate comes with a Tensor G2 chipset, giving it good performance and a 10.95-inch screen. Additionally, it comes with a Speaker Dock in the box and can be used as a smart home hub, helping you control smart appliances at home. Get one in Porcelain and save $101.
$101 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon


This price cut applies only to the model in Porcelain. But the Hazel coating isn’t much more expensive, sold at a discount of $100. At such a generous markdown, the 256GB Google slate lands at about the same price as a dock-less one.

With its Charging Speaker Dock, this isn’t your ordinary tablet. It’s an amalgamation of a smart hub and a regular slate, aiming to be useful both on the go and while you’re home. In fact, you can easily control smart appliances from the Pixel Tablet.

This bad boy definitely isn’t as powerful as your high-end Android tablet, such as the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. But you still have a Tensor G2 chip inside, which is good enough for light multitasking and general entertainment. 

Slightly smaller than the Galaxy Tab S9, the Pixel slate has a 10.95-inch screen. There are no 120Hz refresh rates on deck, either. Instead, you get 60Hz frame refresh rates, which may not be good enough for every user. 

On the bright side, you have a 7,020mAh battery that’s more than sufficient for hours of binge-watching your favorite TV series. While at home, of course, you’d probably want to keep this bad boy firmly on the Charging Speaker Dock. As you might guess, it keeps the device charged and doubles up as a speaker. 

Ultimately, while this may not be the most conventional of tablets, it’s a good choice nonetheless. If you’ve been thinking about getting one for a while, now’s your chance to save $101 on the 256GB configuration.
