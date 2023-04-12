A $250 discount on the Pixel 7? No way!



Grab this awesome offer from Best Buy and get your own Pixel 7 for much cheaper!

Google Pixel 7: Get it now with Best Buy's 42% discount! The Pixel 7 is already a great phone for its money but this awesome deal makes it difficult not to buy if you are looking to upgrade! $250 off (42%) $349 $599 Buy at BestBuy





More about the Pixel 7









Google released the Pixel 7 is Google's latest mid-ranger flagship which delivers pro performance and features for a great price, now made even greater thanks to the deal you can see above. It's cameras deliver some of the best photo image quality you will find on a phone that would seldom leave you unhappy with the results.





The Pixel 7 comes with the same flagship chipset that's in the pricier Pixel 7 Pro, and even though it is not exactly on par with its competitors in terms of benchmark results, in real life usage that is not noticeable. On the contrary, the seamless integration with Google's software and services makes it the smartest phone on the market, especially when you factor in the company's expertise in artificial intelligence and the Google Assistant.





All the other basics of a great phone such as audio quality, display, design and durability are on point. It might be more affordable than the Pro model, but it offers practically 90% of the Pixel experience while still feeling premium in the hand. Not to mention the absolutely unique design, which makes this phone stand out from all the rest.





If you have been thinking of upgrading to a new Android phone but did not really have the budget, this massive discount that brings down the Pixel 7 price by almost half the amount is surely one you should consider. It is unclear when we will see such on offer again.