T-Mobile mocks Verizon in the latest Motorola-related announcement
T-Mobile's new and existing customers can already purchase the Motorola Razr (2025), while Verizon’s customers still have to wait.
Up Next:
T-Mobile's 2025 Motorola Razr family | Image credit: T-MobileMotorola introduced its new 2025 Razr lineup last month and just about every carrier in the US confirmed they will start selling the foldables beginning May. Unfortunately, some were only partially able to fulfil that promise for reasons unknown at the moment.
As we reported a few days ago, Verizon and its MVNOs had major issues with their stock of 2025 Motorola Razr units, so they had to delay the launch of the devices, which are now set to arrive on May 22.
On the other hand, AT&T and T-Mobile had Motorola’s entire 2025 Razr family available since May 15. Today, the Un-carrier decided to try squeeze just a little bit of marketing by issuing another announcement regarding the Motorola Razr (2025) family.
T-Mobile says that “unless you’re with Verizon”, you don’t have to wait to grab any of Motorola’s new foldables. New and existing customers can already pick up their 2025 Motorola Razrs online or via the carrier’s brick and mortar stores.
Moreover, T-Mobile is the exclusive seller of the bold PANTONE colorways, so if you’re more into these flavors, then this is your only option at the moment. Here are all the Motorola Razr (2025) models that are now available at T-Mobile and/or Metro by T-Mobile, as well as their color options:
- Motorola Razr (2025): PANTONE Gibraltar Sea (T-Mobile and Metro)
- Motorola Razr+ (2025): Hot Pink and PANTONE Mocha Mousse
- Motorola Razr Ultra (2025): PANTONE Scarab and PANTONE Cabaret (T-Mobile)
As far as the new Motorola Razr (2025)-related deals go, here are some of the best the carrier announced recently:
T-Mobile
- Up to $1000 off any in the 2025 razr series when trading in a device or adding a line on Go5G Plus/Next, Experience More or Experience Beyond.
- $600 off Motorola Razr 2025 (or any in the series) when adding a line or, $500 off Motorola Razr 2025 (or any in the series) when trading in a device on most plans.
Metro by T-Mobile
- Motorola Razr (2025) for just $319.99 plus tax when bringing a number and signing up for Metro Flex Unlimited Plus.
Verizon's Motorola Razr (2025) | Image credit: Verizon
Recommended Stories
The deals above are available for both new and existing customers, so if you’re in the market for a mid-range foldable, these are definitely worth considering. Unless you have already decided to wait for Verizon and grab one from there.
Speaking of which, Verizon will sell the Motorola Razr (2025) in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea, PANTONE Spring Bud and PANTONE Parfait Pink, all for $16.66/month for 36 months. Customers can also get it for free when they trade their current smartphone in any condition on myPlan. It’s important to mention that trade-in must be from Apple, Google, Motorola, or Samsung.
Speaking of which, Verizon will sell the Motorola Razr (2025) in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea, PANTONE Spring Bud and PANTONE Parfait Pink, all for $16.66/month for 36 months. Customers can also get it for free when they trade their current smartphone in any condition on myPlan. It’s important to mention that trade-in must be from Apple, Google, Motorola, or Samsung.
Things that are NOT allowed: