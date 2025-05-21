Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

T-Mobile mocks Verizon in the latest Motorola-related announcement

T-Mobile's new and existing customers can already purchase the Motorola Razr (2025), while Verizon’s customers still have to wait.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Verizon Metro
T-Mobile's Motorola Razr (2025) family
T-Mobile's 2025 Motorola Razr family | Image credit: T-Mobile
Motorola introduced its new 2025 Razr lineup last month and just about every carrier in the US confirmed they will start selling the foldables beginning May. Unfortunately, some were only partially able to fulfil that promise for reasons unknown at the moment.

As we reported a few days ago, Verizon and its MVNOs had major issues with their stock of 2025 Motorola Razr units, so they had to delay the launch of the devices, which are now set to arrive on May 22.

On the other hand, AT&T and T-Mobile had Motorola’s entire 2025 Razr family available since May 15. Today, the Un-carrier decided to try squeeze just a little bit of marketing by issuing another announcement regarding the Motorola Razr (2025) family.

T-Mobile says that “unless you’re with Verizon”, you don’t have to wait to grab any of Motorola’s new foldables. New and existing customers can already pick up their 2025 Motorola Razrs online or via the carrier’s brick and mortar stores.

Moreover, T-Mobile is the exclusive seller of the bold PANTONE colorways, so if you’re more into these flavors, then this is your only option at the moment. Here are all the Motorola Razr (2025) models that are now available at T-Mobile and/or Metro by T-Mobile, as well as their color options:

  • Motorola Razr (2025): PANTONE Gibraltar Sea (T-Mobile and Metro)
  • Motorola Razr+ (2025): Hot Pink and PANTONE Mocha Mousse
  • Motorola Razr Ultra (2025): PANTONE Scarab and PANTONE Cabaret (T-Mobile)

As far as the new Motorola Razr (2025)-related deals go, here are some of the best the carrier announced recently:

T-Mobile
  • Up to $1000 off any in the 2025 razr series when trading in a device or adding a line on Go5G Plus/Next, Experience More or Experience Beyond.
  • $600 off Motorola Razr 2025 (or any in the series) when adding a line or, $500 off Motorola Razr 2025 (or any in the series) when trading in a device on most plans.

Metro by T-Mobile
  • Motorola Razr (2025) for just $319.99 plus tax when bringing a number and signing up for Metro Flex Unlimited Plus.

Verizon's Motorola Razr (2025) | Image credit: Verizon

Recommended Stories
The deals above are available for both new and existing customers, so if you’re in the market for a mid-range foldable, these are definitely worth considering. Unless you have already decided to wait for Verizon and grab one from there.

Speaking of which, Verizon will sell the Motorola Razr (2025) in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea, PANTONE Spring Bud and PANTONE Parfait Pink, all for $16.66/month for 36 months. Customers can also get it for free when they trade their current smartphone in any condition on myPlan. It’s important to mention that trade-in must be from Apple, Google, Motorola, or Samsung.

Switch today and get up to four Galaxy A36 5G phones for free

Available with Total Wireless 5G or 5G+ Unlimited plans.
Buy at Total Wireless
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless