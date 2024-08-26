Winners of the 2024 iPhone Photography Awards: you don't really need the newest iPhone
IPPAWARDS has announced its 2024 winners! IPPAWARDS, of course, stands for the iPhone Photography Awards.
This year, it's the 17th edition of the annual competition and one thing is clearer than clear: you don't need the newest, most expensive, and maxed-out iPhone to be among the very best mobile photographers.
I'm not just listing random iPhones here. Instead, I'm looking at the winners from this year's iPhone Photography Awards – the pictures are great, but I'm also interested in what was the phone used for capturing them. Of course, there's a great deal of iPhone 15 Pro Max users. It's only natural, given that this is the current champion from Apple.
This year’s winning images are "a powerful testament to the art of storytelling through photography", the IPPAWARDS team says:
Here are some of my favorites:
Nope. In fact, the 2019 iPhone 11 Pro Max, for example – or even the iPhone 7 Plus from 2016 – will do just fine. Or the iPhone X, also from 2017.
However, people are confident enough to use older iPhones… and it pays off.
From a young boy’s awe as he encounters the mysteries of the deep sea in Boy Meets Shark to the energetic and synchronized movement of lifeguards in training at Lifeguard Camp, these photographs capture moments that deeply resonate. Across landscapes, portraits, and abstract compositions, the winning images convey emotions ranging from serenity and wonder to joy and introspection, showcasing the unique ability of iPhone photography to connect us to the world in profound ways.
Here are some of my favorites:
Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max. | Image credit – IPPAWARDS, Glen Wilbert
Shot on iPhone 7 Plus. | Image credit – IPPAWARDS, Colin Hoskins
Shot on iPhone 11. | Image credit – IPPAWARDS, Daniel de Cerqueira
Shot on iPhone Xs. | Image credit – IPPAWARDS, Chi Zhang
So, are you sure you need the next iPhone Pro Max once it arrives with its bombastic price tag?!
