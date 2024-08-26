Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Winners of the 2024 iPhone Photography Awards: you don't really need the newest iPhone

IPPAWARDS has announced its 2024 winners! IPPAWARDS, of course, stands for the iPhone Photography Awards.

This year, it's the 17th edition of the annual competition and one thing is clearer than clear: you don't need the newest, most expensive, and maxed-out iPhone to be among the very best mobile photographers.

Nope. In fact, the 2019 iPhone 11 Pro Max, for example – or even the iPhone 7 Plus from 2016 – will do just fine. Or the iPhone X, also from 2017.

I'm not just listing random iPhones here. Instead, I'm looking at the winners from this year's iPhone Photography Awards – the pictures are great, but I'm also interested in what was the phone used for capturing them. Of course, there's a great deal of iPhone 15 Pro Max users. It's only natural, given that this is the current champion from Apple.

However, people are confident enough to use older iPhones… and it pays off.

This year’s winning images are "a powerful testament to the art of storytelling through photography", the IPPAWARDS team says:

From a young boy’s awe as he encounters the mysteries of the deep sea in Boy Meets Shark to the energetic and synchronized movement of lifeguards in training at Lifeguard Camp, these photographs capture moments that deeply resonate. Across landscapes, portraits, and abstract compositions, the winning images convey emotions ranging from serenity and wonder to joy and introspection, showcasing the unique ability of iPhone photography to connect us to the world in profound ways.

Here are some of my favorites:

Shot on&amp;nbsp;iPhone 11 Pro Max. | Image credit –&amp;nbsp;IPPAWARDS, Glen Wilbert - Winners of the 2024 iPhone Photography Awards: you don&#039;t really need the newest iPhone
Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max. | Image credit – IPPAWARDS, Glen Wilbert

Shot on iPhone 7 Plus. | Image credit – IPPAWARDS, Colin Hoskins - Winners of the 2024 iPhone Photography Awards: you don&#039;t really need the newest iPhone
Shot on iPhone 7 Plus. | Image credit – IPPAWARDS, Colin Hoskins

Shot on iPhone 11. | Image credit – IPPAWARDS, Daniel de Cerqueira - Winners of the 2024 iPhone Photography Awards: you don&#039;t really need the newest iPhone
Shot on iPhone 11. | Image credit – IPPAWARDS, Daniel de Cerqueira

Shot on iPhone Xs. | Image credit – IPPAWARDS, Chi Zhang - Winners of the 2024 iPhone Photography Awards: you don&#039;t really need the newest iPhone
Shot on iPhone Xs. | Image credit – IPPAWARDS, Chi Zhang

So, are you sure you need the next iPhone Pro Max once it arrives with its bombastic price tag?!
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

