Apple's phenomenally fast MacBook Pro 2021 with endless battery life is $400 off

I've never been particular about my workstations and used to be okay with any model that was recommended to me as long as it was not a total slowpoke but when Apple introduced its M family of chips and I read all the reviews about how amazing it was, I knew I had to get a MacBook and it was money well spent. We normally write about phones, tablets, wearables, and accessories on this website, but I made an exception today as Apple's MacBook Pro 2021 is on sale at a 20 percent discount for Black Friday and if I were shopping for a laptop today, I'd buy it in a heartbeat.





If you are a professional or an aspiring freelancer and want the most powerful laptop money can buy, the MacBook Pro 2021 is the safest bet.





The MacBook Pro 2021 is powered by Apple's second in-house computer chip, the M1 Pro , and is extraordinarily fast. It can handle demanding workloads without a hitch, which makes it ideal for developers, graphic designers, and scientists. Graphics performance has also improved, so it will also appeal to the gamer in you.





Thanks to the new design and advanced thermal system, throttling is kept to a minimum.





MacBook Pro 2021 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display | ProMotion technology 120Hz refresh rate | Apple M1 Pro chip | 1080p FaceTime HD camera| Six-speaker sound system | Extraordinary Battery Life $399 off (20%) $1599 90 $1999 Buy at Amazon





The laptop is also very power efficient and will easily last through a work day and it also supports fast charging, requiring just 30 minutes for a 50 percent charge.





It has an extensive range of ports, including three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. The notebook also supports the MagSafe charging system.



It has a 14 inches Liquid Retina XDR display which features the mini-LED tech that was previously exclusive to the iPad Pro and has a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The device comes with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for video calls and a six-speaker sound system and studio-quality mics.





Even people who had sworn off Apple computers because of missing ports, the thick design, and the Touch Bar will appreciate the MacBook Pro 14 as Apple reversed nearly all unpopular design decisions with this model.





In short, if you need a no-compromise laptop with a beautiful display, long battery life, amazing keyboard, easy-to-use trackpad, best speakers, large port selection, and phenomenal performance, the MacBook Pro 2021 should totally be your next laptop, and the best part is you won't even have to pay the full retail price, as it's currently on sale.



