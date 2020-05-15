The 2020 iPad will likely be driven by the A12 Bionic
Twitter user @L0vetodream claims that the eighth-generation iPad will be fueled by the A12 Bionic, the same silicon that powers the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.
Last year's iPad, on the other hand, has the A10 Fusion chip under the hood. It was carried over from the sixth-generation iPad.
The current model sports a 10.2-inch display, but looking at claims made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new version will supposedly have a larger 10.8-inch screen. It will likely be here by the second half of the year.
Kuo also says that with the upcoming iPad and iPad mini, Apple will be replicating the iPhone SE strategy. Thus, despite a faster chipset, the 2020 iPad will likely start at $329 or lower and further help Apple extend its dominance in the tablet market.
The iPad and iPad Pro are one of the most popular tablets of all times and part of their success comes from the use of proprietary A-series chips which given an edge to Apple over other vendors. They allow for better hardware-software integration, resulting in better user experience.