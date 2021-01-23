Verizon's Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ both receive January 2021 security patch
If you're a Verizon customer who owns either the Samsung Galaxy S9 or the Galaxy S9+, boy do we have some good news for you. Actually, here's what Verizon itself has to say. "Verizon Wireless is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches."
Before you start the updating process, make sure that your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ is connected to a strong Wi-Fi signal or a strong Verizon Wireless network connection. Both Samsung phones were launched by the carrier in March of 2018.