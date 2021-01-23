Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

Verizon's Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ both receive January 2021 security patch

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 23, 2021, 10:28 PM
Verizon's Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ both receive January 2021 security patch
If you're a Verizon customer who owns either the Samsung Galaxy S9 or the Galaxy S9+, boy do we have some good news for you. Actually, here's what Verizon itself has to say. "Verizon Wireless is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches."

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ is receiving software version QP1A.190711.020.G965USQS9FUA2 and the January 2021 security patch; the latter is the most up-to-date patch available at this time. The Galaxy S9 will receive software version QP1A.190711.020.G960USQS9FUA2 and the January 2021 security patch. The new security patch is the only change listed by Verizon for either phone.


To download and install the update on your Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates. It will take 6-10 minutes to download the software and another 6-10 minutes to install it on your device.

Before you start the updating process, make sure that your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ is connected to a strong Wi-Fi signal or a strong Verizon Wireless network connection. Both Samsung phones were launched by the carrier in March of 2018.

Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy S9

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.2
 Based on 5 Reviews
$420 Amazon
  • Display 5.8 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S9+
Samsung Galaxy S9+

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 9 Reviews
$280 Amazon $380 Overstock
  • Display 6.2 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

