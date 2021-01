Verizon's Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ both receive January 2021 security patch

If you're a Verizon customer who owns either the Samsung Galaxy S9 or the Galaxy S9+ , boy do we have some good news for you. Actually, here's what Verizon itself has to say. "Verizon Wireless is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches."





The Samsung Galaxy S9+ is receiving software version QP1A.190711.020.G965USQS9FUA2 and the January 2021 security patch; the latter is the most up-to-date patch available at this time. The Galaxy S9 will receive software version QP1A.190711.020.G960USQS9FUA2 and the January 2021 security patch. The new security patch is the only change listed by Verizon for either phone.









Settings > System updates > Check for system updates . It will take 6-10 minutes to download the software and another 6-10 minutes to install it on your device. To download and install the update on your Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ , go to.