144Hz iPad competitor launches in China

Honor Band 10









The Honor Band 10 is China-only at the moment, but there's a strong possibility to see this smart device launched globally, judging from previous releases, such as the predecessor—the Honor Band 9.





Honor Band 10 specs at a glance:

Display: 1.57-inch AMOLED, 256 x 402, 60Hz

Health and fitness: 96 activities, sleep, stress

Sensors: Heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor

Battery: Up to two weeks on a single charge

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, NFC (optional)

Tablets are alive and kicking, and we've got another cool slate coming from China. The Honor GT was officially unveiled with some impressive specs, especially when you consider the starting price of CNY 1,899 ($260) for the 8/128GB version.This device is a more affordable version of the GT Pro slate launched late last year but still manages to offer quite a lot for the price. The Pad GT comes with an 11.5-inch IPS LCD display with 2800 x 1840 px resolution and an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate.The panel is also rated at 500 nits of brightness and is IMAX Enhanced certified as well, adding another level of immersion for multimedia consumption. There are a total of eight speakers to boost that multimedia experience too.For comparison purposes, the latest 11-inch iPad still features the same slow and choppy 60 Hz refresh rate, lower resolution and pixel density, and the same IPS LCD tech with the same brightness.Another product accompanied the Pad GT launch, and it's a smart band called the Honor Band 10. It's a stylish 1.57-inch square-shaped device with some really cool features. For starters, the 1.57-inch AMOLED screen sports a 256 x 402 pixel resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate.This might not sound like much, but the smartband starts at CNY 229 ($31). For that amount of cash, you also get Bluetooth 5.3, call support via the paired smartphones, and 5 ATM water resistance.Speaking of water resistance, the Band 10 also comes with robust health and fitness monitoring. The device can track your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns, stress, and 96 different sport activities. And what's even cooler is the battery life—according to Honor, you can get up to two weeks on a single charge.The Honor Band 10 is available in Mint Green, Obsidian Black, Coastal Blue, Silver Lime colors. We already mentioned the price for the base version ($31 after direct conversion), but there's also an NFC variant available for CNY 269 ($37).