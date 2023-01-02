Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Multitasking beast M1 iPad Pro with 2TB of storage and 16GB of RAM is $599 off (11-inch)

Apple Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Multitasking beast M1 iPad Pro with 2TB of storage and 16GB of RAM is $599 off (11-inch)
The maxed-out 11-inch WiFi iPad Pro (2021) with 2TB of storage and 16GB of RAM is on sale on Amazon for a whopping 32 percent off.

The 11-inch iPad Pro is the perfect size for anyone who finds the 12.9-inch variant unwieldy. It has a clean design and a buttery smooth screen with thin bezels.

The 2021 iPad Pros are powered by the blistering fast M1 chip which also powers Apple's last year's Macs. It provides laptop-level performance and will handle any task you throw at it without so much as a stutter, making the 11-inch iPad Pro one of the best tablets for power users.

The variant that's on sale has double the RAM of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models, so multitasking will be a breeze and 2TB of storage means you won't get storage anxiety.

11-inch iPad Pro 2021 16GB/2TB

120Hz ProMotion screen | Apple M1 chip | Dual rear camera system | 12MP front facing camera | Face ID | LiDAR Scanner | 10 hours of battery life
$599 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

If you are wondering if you should instead go for the 2022 M2 iPad Pro , keep in mind that the M1 iPad Pro is already an overpowered piece of hardware, so unless you use your tablets for very resource-intensive tasks and you like to push your machines past their limits, the 2021 model is sufficient for you.

The M1 iPad Pro will also last you a whole work day and the latest version of iPadOS is better suited to multitasking, making the device great for productivity work.

The slate also offers reliable cameras and an impressive quad-speaker system.

The 2TB model of the 11-inch iPad Pro which has a street price of $1,899 is currently retailing for $1,299.97 at Amazon, meaning it's nearly $600 off. While $1,299.97 is still a lot of money, a discount of nearly $600 is not something you see very often, and given that the device will be good for years to come and can easily replace your laptop, this is going to be a future-proofed purchase.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (LTE version) is cheaper than ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (LTE version) is cheaper than ever on Amazon
Multitasking beast M1 iPad Pro with 2TB of storage and 16GB of RAM is $599 off (11-inch)
Multitasking beast M1 iPad Pro with 2TB of storage and 16GB of RAM is $599 off (11-inch)
OnePlus 11 dummy unit video leak previews the new camera design in the flesh
OnePlus 11 dummy unit video leak previews the new camera design in the flesh
Telegram’s latest update adds ability to hide spoilers in media content, other new features
Telegram’s latest update adds ability to hide spoilers in media content, other new features
Apple files for reverse wireless charging where the iPhone can top up AirPods
Apple files for reverse wireless charging where the iPhone can top up AirPods
Verizon's 3G CDMA network is now shut down and older phones won't make calls
Verizon's 3G CDMA network is now shut down and older phones won't make calls

Popular stories

Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
You can grab the marvelous Pixel 6 Pro for an impossibly low price right now
You can grab the marvelous Pixel 6 Pro for an impossibly low price right now
Huawei phone is rebranded to support 5G and escape U.S. restrictions
Huawei phone is rebranded to support 5G and escape U.S. restrictions
Google Assistant said that Christmas in the U.S. was on December 26th; it wasn't wrong
Google Assistant said that Christmas in the U.S. was on December 26th; it wasn't wrong
Samsung had to print the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island cutout as Apple insisted
Samsung had to print the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island cutout as Apple insisted
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless