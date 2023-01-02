Multitasking beast M1 iPad Pro with 2TB of storage and 16GB of RAM is $599 off (11-inch)

The maxed-out 11-inch WiFi iPad Pro (2021) with 2TB of storage and 16GB of RAM is on sale on Amazon for a whopping 32 percent off.





The 11-inch iPad Pro is the perfect size for anyone who finds the 12.9-inch variant unwieldy. It has a clean design and a buttery smooth screen with thin bezels.





The 2021 iPad Pros are powered by the blistering fast M1 chip which also powers Apple's last year's Macs. It provides laptop-level performance and will handle any task you throw at it without so much as a stutter, making the 11-inch iPad Pro one of the best tablets for power users.





The variant that's on sale has double the RAM of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models, so multitasking will be a breeze and 2TB of storage means you won't get storage anxiety.





If you are wondering if you should instead go for the 2022 M2 iPad Pro , keep in mind that the M1 iPad Pro is already an overpowered piece of hardware, so unless you use your tablets for very resource-intensive tasks and you like to push your machines past their limits, the 2021 model is sufficient for you.





The M1 iPad Pro will also last you a whole work day and the latest version of iPadOS is better suited to multitasking, making the device great for productivity work.





The slate also offers reliable cameras and an impressive quad-speaker system.





The 2TB model of the 11-inch iPad Pro which has a street price of $1,899 is currently retailing for $1,299.97 at Amazon, meaning it's nearly $600 off. While $1,299.97 is still a lot of money, a discount of nearly $600 is not something you see very often, and given that the device will be good for years to come and can easily replace your laptop, this is going to be a future-proofed purchase.