11-inch iPad Pro with dream specs is a solid $300 off in early Prime Day deal





One of the most remarkable things about the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro is that it's not unwieldy but at the same time, it's big enough for content consumption and productivity work.





iPad Pro 11-inch 128GB 5G 120Hz screen | Apple M1 chip | Dual rear cameras | TOF 3D LiDAR scanner | Face ID | 9 hours of battery life $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon





It's powered by the laptop-class M1 chip that took the industry by storm when it was first announced and still continues to be one of the fastest and most power-efficient processors for notebooks and slates.





Normally priced at $999, the 128GB 5G-ready 11-inch 2021 iPad Pro is $300 off currently. It goes without saying that that's a huge discount and if you have been looking for a tablet that can double up as a laptop, your quest ends here.





The M1 iPad Pro might not be Apple's latest iPad Pro, but it's more than capable of handling whatever you throw its way. Unless your work is extremely resource intensive and you are used to utilizing every ounce of your machine's power, it's a better idea to get the M1 11-inch iPad Pro instead of spending $300 more on the M2 model, which is only marginally better.





Since it has 5G, it's great for on-the-go work as you won't be dependent on a Wi-Fi connection for internet connectivity.





Go for this deal if you want a tablet that you can use as your main workhorse. With the improvements that Apple has made to iPadOS over the years, you don't have to worry about being held back by the operating system.