Windows users can now have a massive virtual display that fits in their pocket

Remember Sightful’s Spacetop – that weird AR laptop from two years ago that was basically a keyboard wired to AR glasses? Yeah, that didn’t exactly take off. But the idea didn’t die. Instead, Sightful pivoted and now it is back with something way more practical: Spacetop for Windows.

This new version ditches the custom hardware and turns your regular AI laptop into a private 100-inch virtual screen – all through AR glasses and a Windows app. You only see the massive display when you’ve got the glasses on, making it perfect for working privately in public or anywhere on the go.

Spacetop for Windows works with XREAL’s AR glasses and is designed for a wide range of AI-powered PCs – including top models from Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer and Microsoft. So it is not locked to one device anymore.

The company even sells a Spacetop Bundle for $899, which includes the XREAL Air 2 Ultra glasses (normally $699) and a full year of the Spacetop subscription (which renews at $200/year).

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Sightful

Recommended laptops include machines like the Dell XPS with a Core Ultra 7 chip, HP Elitebook, Lenovo Yoga Slim, Asus Zenbook, Acer Swift Go 14 and Microsoft’s Surface Pro for Business. Basically, any laptop running Intel’s Core Ultra 7 or 9 should work just fine.

The original AR laptop didn’t take off, mostly because the hardware wasn’t ready and it was too niche. But now that modern laptops can actually handle AR demands, Sightful is doing what people originally asked for – Windows compatibility and the freedom to run whatever apps they want.

I can totally see the appeal – having multiple virtual screens while writing means no more flipping back and forth between tabs, even when I’m on the move. | Image credit – Sightful

With Spacetop for Windows, you get that 100-inch giant virtual screen, plus handy keyboard shortcuts for moving and resizing your workspace, adaptive brightness, and a travel mode that keeps the view steady while you are on the move. And yeah, it is designed to be way easier on your neck than hunching over a tiny screen.

If you are someone who is always working remotely and craving more screen space, this setup could seriously boost your workflow. Just don’t expect support for MacBooks – this one is strictly for Windows users. Then again, Apple users have the Vision Pro, though let’s be real – the XREAL glasses look way more wearable in public and won’t cost you a fortune.
