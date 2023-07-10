VR fitness is all the rage and the ladies are buying headsets. Really?

It's simple, easy and most importantly: can be done at home. Because the scent of a bussing gym is certainly a thing that must be eradicated from planet Earth.

But I'd like to paint a different picture for those of you, who weren’t around or conscious enough during the 90s. You see, working out to music was just as fun back then as it is now. Also, doing so with loud music on was just as annoying to everyone around you as it is now.



Key difference? True wireless earbuds didn’t exist . We had headphones that sounded awful and had a cord. Said cord would break easily, so you needed to be careful while doing cardio. If it broke, you had to get your dad to fix it. And he'd get annoyed.



















Enter stage left: FitXR. A VR app that is all about working out. It recently got updated to support virtual trainers and all new classes in activities like:



Dancing

HIIT (high intensity interval training)

Martial arts



The Washington Post did some digging about how the app is being used and it turns out that as time went on, the typical audience for FitXR shifted from 18 year-old males to women of ages up to 35.




