Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

A single iPhone 15 Pro Max pixel can give a bed to more than 50 Vision Pro pixels

A single iPhone 15 Pro Max pixel can give a bed to more than 50 Vision Pro pixels
“You can fit more than 50 Vision Pro pixels into the space of a single iPhone 15 Pro pixel”, states the second part of iFixit’s spectacular teardown of Apple’s Vision Pro.

The first part focused, among other things, on the glass panel itself, the EyeSight Display, the batteries, and more.

Now, iFixit’s team continues its exploration of Cupertino’s spatial computer and has interesting findings to share on the Vision Pro’s dual displays, the multitude of sensors, the lenses, etc.

Right off the bat, the article spills the beans on the dual displays which are called “utterly incredible”:

You can fit more than 50 Vision Pro pixels into the space of a single iPhone 15 Pro pixel. Yes, you read that right.


To talk about the dual displays, iFixit reminds us of what PPI and PPD are:

  • PPI (Pixels per inch) is the number of pixels on a given area of the screen. It’s an absolute measure, based on the physical properties of the device.
  • PPD (Pixels per degree) takes into account the distance your eyes are from the screen. The closer your eyes get to the screen, the easier it is for you to make out individual pixels. This is why a video in HD (1280x720 pixels) can look great viewed on a projector screen from a distance but disturbingly pixelated on a 4K computer monitor that’s much closer in front of you.

After many calculations, iFixit’s team measured the Vision Pro’s pixels at 7.5 μm (the size of a red blood cell). That equates to 12,078,000 pixels smushed into 0.98 square inches.

The Vision Pro comes in at a stunning 3,386 PPI – insane by all means. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has around 460 PPI, which means you can fit ~54 Vision Pro pixels into a single iPhone pixel.

For a direct comparison to another VR headset, the HTC Vive Pro has ~950 PPI (4896 px × 2448 px), less than a third of the Vision Pro, and the Meta Quest 3 has ~1218 PPI.

Popular stories

Someone already dropped a Vision Pro for science and we actually learned quite a lot
Someone already dropped a Vision Pro for science and we actually learned quite a lot
Meta beat Apple to its own punch: Spatial Video playback is rolling out on the Quest 3
Meta beat Apple to its own punch: Spatial Video playback is rolling out on the Quest 3
It's June 2007 all over again (well, sort of) as U.S. consumers flock to Apple Stores for Vision Pro
It's June 2007 all over again (well, sort of) as U.S. consumers flock to Apple Stores for Vision Pro
Influencer takes the Vision Pro to Times Square to show us the future of Apple devices
Influencer takes the Vision Pro to Times Square to show us the future of Apple devices
Virtual Desktop’s latest update for PC enables hands, eye, face and even tongue tracking
Virtual Desktop’s latest update for PC enables hands, eye, face and even tongue tracking
Lose your Vision Pro? Find My app won't help you locate the headset but there is a workaround
Lose your Vision Pro? Find My app won't help you locate the headset but there is a workaround
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Vision Pro update improves the look of Personas
Apple Vision Pro update improves the look of Personas
Define “success” and then we can talk about the Vision Pro (a year from now)
Define “success” and then we can talk about the Vision Pro (a year from now)
The fastest selling sports game in VR history is getting money from Google
The fastest selling sports game in VR history is getting money from Google
Don’t forget your Vision Pro passcode, because you’ll have to ship it to Apple for a reset
Don’t forget your Vision Pro passcode, because you’ll have to ship it to Apple for a reset
No Vision Pro with Windows or Steam VR? This dev has almost solved that problem for us
No Vision Pro with Windows or Steam VR? This dev has almost solved that problem for us
Konami teased us with Yu-Gi-Oh! in VR on the Quest 3, but is it really happening this time?
Konami teased us with Yu-Gi-Oh! in VR on the Quest 3, but is it really happening this time?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless