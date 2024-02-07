A single iPhone 15 Pro Max pixel can give a bed to more than 50 Vision Pro pixels
“You can fit more than 50 Vision Pro pixels into the space of a single iPhone 15 Pro pixel”, states the second part of iFixit’s spectacular teardown of Apple’s Vision Pro.
The first part focused, among other things, on the glass panel itself, the EyeSight Display, the batteries, and more.
Now, iFixit’s team continues its exploration of Cupertino’s spatial computer and has interesting findings to share on the Vision Pro’s dual displays, the multitude of sensors, the lenses, etc.
To talk about the dual displays, iFixit reminds us of what PPI and PPD are:
After many calculations, iFixit’s team measured the Vision Pro’s pixels at 7.5 μm (the size of a red blood cell). That equates to 12,078,000 pixels smushed into 0.98 square inches.
Right off the bat, the article spills the beans on the dual displays which are called “utterly incredible”:
You can fit more than 50 Vision Pro pixels into the space of a single iPhone 15 Pro pixel. Yes, you read that right.
- PPI (Pixels per inch) is the number of pixels on a given area of the screen. It’s an absolute measure, based on the physical properties of the device.
- PPD (Pixels per degree) takes into account the distance your eyes are from the screen. The closer your eyes get to the screen, the easier it is for you to make out individual pixels. This is why a video in HD (1280x720 pixels) can look great viewed on a projector screen from a distance but disturbingly pixelated on a 4K computer monitor that’s much closer in front of you.
The Vision Pro comes in at a stunning 3,386 PPI – insane by all means. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has around 460 PPI, which means you can fit ~54 Vision Pro pixels into a single iPhone pixel.
For a direct comparison to another VR headset, the HTC Vive Pro has ~950 PPI (4896 px × 2448 px), less than a third of the Vision Pro, and the Meta Quest 3 has ~1218 PPI.
