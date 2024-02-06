Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

No Vision Pro with Windows or Steam VR? This dev has almost solved that problem for us

No Vision Pro with Windows or Steam VR? This dev has almost gotten it right
The Vision Pro’s announcement stirred the AR/VR pot last year and now, the release of Apple’s “spatial computer” has added select spices and herbs to the mix. I mean sure: it doesn’t overshadow the Quest 3 being one of the best VR headsets out there.

But it doesn’t have to. The Vision Pro is not something that we’ve seen before: a headset — sorry Apple, but if it goes on my face and weighs more than a pair of specs, it's a headset — that can enable you for next-gen multitasking and productivity in mixed-reality.

The caveat? Well, beyond the $3,500 asking price — which isn’t that insane when you stop to think about how Meta handles user data, but oh well — we’ve got the elephant in the room: the Vision Pro is bound to Apple’s ecosystem, so Windows users and PC VR enthusiasts won’t be able to take advantage of it.

Or will they?



Enter stage right: Zhuowei Zhang, who managed to port ALVR — think of this as an open-source, Android-based alternative to PC VR streaming apps like AirLink or Virtual Desktop — to VisionOS. And then J. Walter Weatherman posted a short clip of it actually working for SteamVR.

If you check out the clip for yourself — which you should — you’ll notice that there is some lag and stuttering, and artifacting going on, but hey: that may be just due to a poor WiFi connection. Plus, if the port becomes popular, fixes and improvements are bound to come, right?

So, the big question: can you try it? Yes, absolutely and there’s even a section dedicated to setting it up right here. So then why does it feel all too easy? Simple: because you won’t be able to play a lot of PC VR games with it.

The Vision Pro doesn’t come with controllers, remember? This means that if you want to utilize this for PC VR gaming specifically, you’ll have to go out of your way to get controllers and trackers, which you’ll then have to set up manually. And that, on top of a headset, which already costs $3,500 takes some… Dedication.

But, honestly, I’m not looking forward to that, because the Vision Pro was never designed to provide such an experience anyway. What I’m hoping is that someone will be able to get Windows to work with the Vision Pro’s screen mirroring tech and if ALVR is a gateway to that happening: I can’t wait!

And then, I’m also fine with playing some high-quality PC games on a big, 4K MR screen. That works too.

Popular stories

Someone already dropped a Vision Pro for science and we actually learned quite a lot
Someone already dropped a Vision Pro for science and we actually learned quite a lot
Meta beat Apple to its own punch: Spatial Video playback is rolling out on the Quest 3
Meta beat Apple to its own punch: Spatial Video playback is rolling out on the Quest 3
It's June 2007 all over again (well, sort of) as U.S. consumers flock to Apple Stores for Vision Pro
It's June 2007 all over again (well, sort of) as U.S. consumers flock to Apple Stores for Vision Pro
Influencer takes the Vision Pro to Times Square to show us the future of Apple devices
Influencer takes the Vision Pro to Times Square to show us the future of Apple devices
Virtual Desktop’s latest update for PC enables hands, eye, face and even tongue tracking
Virtual Desktop’s latest update for PC enables hands, eye, face and even tongue tracking
Lose your Vision Pro? Find My app won't help you locate the headset but there is a workaround
Lose your Vision Pro? Find My app won't help you locate the headset but there is a workaround
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The fastest selling sports game in VR history is getting money from Google
The fastest selling sports game in VR history is getting money from Google
Don’t forget your Vision Pro passcode, because you’ll have to ship it to Apple for a reset
Don’t forget your Vision Pro passcode, because you’ll have to ship it to Apple for a reset
Konami teased us with Yu-Gi-Oh! in VR on the Quest 3, but is it really happening this time?
Konami teased us with Yu-Gi-Oh! in VR on the Quest 3, but is it really happening this time?
Cops fine Vision Pro-curious Tesla driver as Cybertruck owner uses Apple's headset against advice
Cops fine Vision Pro-curious Tesla driver as Cybertruck owner uses Apple's headset against advice
Hit relaxing puzzle games Illustrated and Patterned join Apple Vision Pro’s launch lineup
Hit relaxing puzzle games Illustrated and Patterned join Apple Vision Pro’s launch lineup
Someone already dropped a Vision Pro for science and we actually learned quite a lot
Someone already dropped a Vision Pro for science and we actually learned quite a lot
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless