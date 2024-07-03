Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Under EU pressure, Apple Vision Pro users in it will get alternative payment options

By
0comments
Under EU pressure, Apple Vision Pro users in it will get alternative payment options
As the Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset finally gets close to releasing within the European Union, Apple has made the following announcement to app developers:

"Alternative payment options are now supported starting in visionOS 1.2 for apps distributed on the App Store in the EU."

The Apple Vision Pro is going to be available in EU regions Germany and France next week (alongside Australia and Canada), starting July 12, after being exclusive to the US for about five months now.

Due to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple has been facing issues with releases in the region, and will notably have to stall the launch of its advanced AI features there, which are coming to the next major iOS and iPadOS release in most other regions.

And in regards to this particular case, as we reported earlier, the EU could fine Apple with almost $40 billion for "gatekeeper" practices, which has likely encouraged the company to allow alternative payment options for the Apple Vision Pro.

While the DMA keeps causing delays of Apple features EU users may want to take advantage of, it's hard to argue with the good it's ultimately aiming to do, such as allowing users a greater set of options for app stores and payment methods.

As for Apple's stance on things, it previously announced that it would "continue to constructively engage with the European Commission to comply with the DMA across all designated services." And as we can see, that statement appears to hold true.

The $3,500 Apple Vision Pro is the company's first AR/VR headset, and was rumored to be in development for years prior to its official release. Insiders have also said that Apple may launch a more affordable Apple Vision headset in the future, and ultimately aim for smart AR glasses as the endgame, once the technology is ready for it.

If you're interested in learning more about the device, check out our Apple Vision Pro review, and for more AR/VR headsets and smart glasses – our dedicated PhoneArena AR/VR page.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/266-200/BK6A3899.jpg
Rado Minkov Mobile Tech Review Journalist
Rado, a tech enthusiast with a love for mobile devices, brings his passion for Android and iPadOS to PhoneArena. His tech journey began with MP3 players and has evolved to include tinkering with Android tablets and iPads, even running Linux and Windows 95 on them. Beyond tech, Rado is a published author, music producer, and PC game developer. His professional work on iPads, from producing songs to editing videos, showcases his belief in their capabilities. Rado looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly in augmented reality and multi-screen smartphones.

Popular stories

Another Meta Quest headset bites the dust
Another Meta Quest headset bites the dust
Meta Quest goes after Apple Vision Pro with new v67 update – interface changes
Meta Quest goes after Apple Vision Pro with new v67 update – interface changes
Meta Quest 3 passes an important milestone as it nears one year anniversary
Meta Quest 3 passes an important milestone as it nears one year anniversary
The Meta Quest 2 is dead, long live the Quest 3S
The Meta Quest 2 is dead, long live the Quest 3S
Meta is almost ready to start demoing its AR glasses, and they sound amazing
Meta is almost ready to start demoing its AR glasses, and they sound amazing
Meta once again confirms Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR for the Quest, then deletes its comment
Meta once again confirms Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR for the Quest, then deletes its comment
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Another Meta Quest headset bites the dust
Another Meta Quest headset bites the dust
Watch today’s basketball game courtside in immersive VR for Meta Quest
Watch today’s basketball game courtside in immersive VR for Meta Quest
Meta once again confirms Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR for the Quest, then deletes its comment
Meta once again confirms Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR for the Quest, then deletes its comment
Apple trying new strategy to sway customers into buying Vision Pro
Apple trying new strategy to sway customers into buying Vision Pro
Apple Intelligence reportedly coming to Vision Pro as the two industries collide
Apple Intelligence reportedly coming to Vision Pro as the two industries collide
PC VR cloud streaming spotted on Meta Quest, might be arriving soon
PC VR cloud streaming spotted on Meta Quest, might be arriving soon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless