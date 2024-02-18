Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Slash ‘n’ dash VR game Tiger Blade coming to Meta Quest on February 22

@cosminvasile
Developer Ikimasho and publisher Big Sugar have just confirmed their action-packed slash ‘n’ dash VR arcade experience, Tiger Blade, is coming to Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro headsets on February 22. The game is now available to pre-order with a 10 percent discount.

Described as an “on-rails adrenaline punch of gun and sword combat,” Tiger Blade reminds me of another similar action game, but set in the dystopian world: Ghostrunner.

From the trailer released, Tiger Blade doesn’t seem as fast and unforgiving as Ghostrunner, but that’s from being a bad thing. But make no mistake, Tiger Blade still requires skill, focus, and quick reflexes to prevail.

Video Thumbnail


Story-wise, Tiger Blade is set in an alternate Korea, where every gang is looking to get their hands on a mythical creature though extinct for a century. The player steps into the shoes of a deadly assassin for the Horangi chapter of the Tiger Clans, as they are tasked to steal a mysterious package from a rival chapter.

To increase the game’s replayability, developers have added online leaderboards, speedrunning, and other such gameplay mechanics. Another aspect meant to contribute to the game’s addictiveness is the soundtrack, which consists of beats from Korean hip hop superstars like SINCE, Bryn, Bruno Champman and Kitsyojii.

If you’re interested in a game that’s been designed for fast, high energy, high intensity sessions, Tiger Blade might be exactly what you’re looking for.

