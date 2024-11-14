Spatial Ops VR launches today on Meta Quest 3: “ushering in a new era of gameplay”
Resolution Games — the studio behind Game Room for Apple Vision Pro and Demeo for Quest — has just released its long-awaited Mixed Reality title Spatial Ops. Already bestowed with two awards earlier this year, Spatial Ops aims to show gamers what VR is truly capable of.
The game has both a single player mode as well as multiplayer in addition to a solo campaign mode with seven levels. Campaign mode sees you tasked as an agent of an elite secret agency with the mission of eliminating interdimensional threats to Earth and figuring out the reason behind the invasion.
Supporting up to eight players, Spatial Ops lets you duke it out in 1v1 and 4v4 rounds as the game seamlessly transforms your house into a battle arena.
Other modes, playable with either bots or real players, include:
- Team Deathmatch
- Capture the Flag
- Domination
- Free-for-All
Certainly a step up from playing hide and seek. | Video credit — Resolution Games
What truly sets Spatial Ops apart is how beautifully it converts real spaces into game levels. Portals litter the room, enemies emerge from behind furniture and grenades bounce off of the kitchen counter. Resolution Games has gone all out in trying to bring a game to your house, garage or any other play space of your choosing.
[...] real and digital worlds become one around you and your body is the controller.
— Tommy Palm (CEO at Resolution Games), press release, November 2024
Aside from incorporating your furniture into its gameplay, Spatial Ops also adapts to the space you boot it up in. So while your bedroom may provide you one unique experience, the giant warehouse you play in next will provide another. Every time you slip on your VR headset you will be transported to a game session that is sure to get the adrenaline pumping.
Spatial Ops is now available on Meta Quest 3, Quest 3S, Quest 2 and Pico. You can get it from the Meta Horizon Store here or the Pico store here for $19.99. Seeing how Demeo is on our list of the best MR games I would not be surprised in the slightest if Spatial Ops ends up on there too.
