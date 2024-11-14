Spatial Ops VR launches today on Meta Quest 3: “ushering in a new era of gameplay”

Team Deathmatch

Capture the Flag

Domination

Free-for-All





Certainly a step up from playing hide and seek. | Video credit — Resolution Games





What truly sets Spatial Ops apart is how beautifully it converts real spaces into game levels. Portals litter the room, enemies emerge from behind furniture and grenades bounce off of the kitchen counter. Resolution Games has gone all out in trying to bring a game to your house, garage or any other play space of your choosing.





— Tommy Palm (CEO at Resolution Games), press release, November 2024



