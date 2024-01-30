Soundscape’s latest VR experience offers performances by top artists like Deadmau5, Evanescence

Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

@cosminvasile
Soundscape is not really a new name in the VR space, but the company’s latest virtual reality experience seems to be pretty unique, which is an achievement in itself in this day and age.

Tech buzzwords like “metaverse,” “NFT,” “Web3” peaked a few years ago, but most of the businesses invoking them have proven to be either financial black holes or big scams. However, the metaverse experience offered by Soundscape is surprisingly palpable and … cool.

Aimed at music fans, Soundscape’s next-gen experience built on Unreal Engine 5 promises to be the first of its kind for VR. It offers an audiovisual experience like no other thanks to a combination of state-of-the-art graphics, avatar creation engines and a lineup of exclusive virtual performances by top artists.

Soundscape’s new platform has been showcased for the first time at CES 2024 earlier this month, and it’s now available for purchase for just $39.99 on Steam for PC and VR.

The experience has been designed to simulate an interactive audiovisual environment that looks very much like a music festival playground. Users can explore multiple diverse world solo or with friends and other players in online mode.

What makes Soundscape incredibly smart is the fact that it allows users to listen to their own music streaming service, which is integrated by an audio-reactive AI engine.

The cherry on top are the virtual concerts from artists like Deadmau5, Slash, Evanescence and Goose, which can be experienced through Soundscape at no extra cost. And if you’re worried about privacy, Soundscape says that it doesn’t collect, track, nor sell user data.



