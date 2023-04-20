Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!
Snapchat makes its AI chatbot available to everyone, adds new stories and call lenses

After bringing its AI chatbot to paid subscribers, Snap announced earlier today plans to roll out My AI to everyone using Snapchat regardless of whether they pay for it or not. According to Snap, since it launched back in February, Snapchat+ subscribers using My AI have sent nearly 2 million chat messages per day asking information about movies, sports, pets, and other interesting things.

Besides making My AI available to all Snapchat users, Snap announced new features coming to its AI-powered chatbot. One of the most important new features is the ability to personalize the AI chatbot using unique Bitmoji variations.

Also, My AI has been improved with Snapchat recommendations taken from the Snap Map. Apparently, you’ll be able to ask the AI chatbot to suggest weekend activities or get Lens suitable for certain scenarios.

Last but not least, Snapchat users can now share Snaps with My AI and receive chat replies. No word on when exactly these features will be available, but the rollout has already started.

In related news, Snap announced brand-new Lenses powered by Generative AI. One of the new Lenses that are now available globally, Cosmic Lens, allows Snapchat users to turn themselves and the backgrounds into animated sci-fi scenes.

To further improve the search engine for Lenses, Snap will start recommending Lenses that fit with the context of a photo or video Snapchat users have captured. These improvements will be rolled out over the next few months.

Another new feature that it’s now being tested by Snap is intended to make it faster to add AR (augmented reality) to Memories. Finally, Snap announced that it has improved its Lens Carousel ranking algorithms to recommend Lenses based on a Snapchat user’s unique preferences and updated the AR Bar. This means that users should now have hundreds of suggested Lenses organized by category available directly on the Camera screen.

