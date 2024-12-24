Samsung’s first XR headset might borrow a name from Nintendo's most popular product
Samsung and Google recently unveiled their first XR headset, known internally as Project Moohan, marking a major step into the XR space. But what has really caught the attention of many is its potential branding. According to a trademark filing, Samsung might be considering “Switch” branding for its forthcoming XR devices—a name already synonymous with Nintendo’s popular gaming console.
A recent trademark application from Samsung with the EUIPO and UKIPO contains the term “Samsung Switch.” The filing covers a wide range of XR-related devices, including:
This would make “Switch” a brand name for all of Samsung’s AR/VR/XR headsets and glasses. The name could imply seamless “switching” between AR, VR, and MR modes, aligning with the multifunctionality of the headset.
Considering Nintendo’s established “Switch” brand and the companies tendency to challenge others in court, there is potential for confusion or conflict over name usage. However, since Samsung’s application pertains to XR devices rather than gaming consoles, it may fall under a separate classification. If cleared, the name “Switch” by Samsung might prove suitable for a class-leading series in its innovative lineup.
Trademark suggests “Samsung Switch”
A potential fight with Nintendo?
What we know about the Samsung XR headset
The first XR headset from Samsung will run Android XR and is rumored to feature:
- High-resolution Micro OLED/OLEDoS screens for immersive visual experiences.
- Multiple cameras and sensors for hand tracking and user interface navigation.
- Support for Google’s Gemini AI assistant, making it an advanced tool for productivity and entertainment.
The headset is expected to launch later this year at an estimated price between $1,000, and $1,500, placing it right in-between Meta’s Quest series and Apple’s Vision Pro in terms of cost.
What’s next in the line for Samsung XR?
Whether “Switch” becomes the official branding or not, the trademark hints at Samsung’s larger ambitions in the XR space. With powerful hardware combined with AI-driven features, Samsung’s XR headset could be an innovative addition to the growing AR/VR market.
If Samsung uses the name “Switch,” it would be a bold statement—provided they sidestep any potential legal controversies with Nintendo. Either way, it will be fascinating to see Samsung’s position in the evolving immersive technology ecosystem.
