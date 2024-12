Samsung’s first XR headset might borrow a name from Nintendo's most popular product

Trademark suggests “Samsung Switch”

Virtual reality headsets

Augmented reality glasses

Mixed reality (MR) displays

Smart glasses and wearable computers

Virtual motion simulators

A potential fight with Nintendo?

Samsung and Google recently unveiled their first XR headset , known internally as Project Moohan, marking a major step into the XR space. But what has really caught the attention of many is its potential branding. According to a trademark filing, Samsung might be considering “Switch” branding for its forthcoming XR devices—a name already synonymous with Nintendo’s popular gaming console.A recent trademark application from Samsung with the EUIPO and UKIPO contains the term “Samsung Switch.” The filing covers a wide range of XR-related devices, including:This would make “Switch” a brand name for all of Samsung’s AR/VR/XR headsets and glasses. The name could imply seamless “switching” between AR, VR, and MR modes, aligning with the multifunctionality of the headset.Considering Nintendo’s established “Switch” brand and the companies tendency to challenge others in court, there is potential for confusion or conflict over name usage. However, since Samsung’s application pertains to XR devices rather than gaming consoles, it may fall under a separate classification. If cleared, the name “Switch” by Samsung might prove suitable for a class-leading series in its innovative lineup.