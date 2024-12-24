Samsung’s first XR headset might borrow a name from Nintendo's most popular product

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Render of an XR headset with grey background.
Samsung and Google recently unveiled their first XR headset, known internally as Project Moohan, marking a major step into the XR space. But what has really caught the attention of many is its potential branding. According to a trademark filing, Samsung might be considering “Switch” branding for its forthcoming XR devices—a name already synonymous with Nintendo’s popular gaming console.

Trademark suggests “Samsung Switch”


A recent trademark application from Samsung with the EUIPO and UKIPO contains the term “Samsung Switch.” The filing covers a wide range of XR-related devices, including:
  • Virtual reality headsets
  • Augmented reality glasses
  • Mixed reality (MR) displays
  • Smart glasses and wearable computers
  • Virtual motion simulators

This would make “Switch” a brand name for all of Samsung’s AR/VR/XR headsets and glasses. The name could imply seamless “switching” between AR, VR, and MR modes, aligning with the multifunctionality of the headset.

A potential fight with Nintendo?


Considering Nintendo’s established “Switch” brand and the companies tendency to challenge others in court, there is potential for confusion or conflict over name usage. However, since Samsung’s application pertains to XR devices rather than gaming consoles, it may fall under a separate classification. If cleared, the name “Switch” by Samsung might prove suitable for a class-leading series in its innovative lineup.

What we know about the Samsung XR headset


The first XR headset from Samsung will run Android XR and is rumored to feature:
  • High-resolution Micro OLED/OLEDoS screens for immersive visual experiences.
  • Multiple cameras and sensors for hand tracking and user interface navigation.
  • Support for Google’s Gemini AI assistant, making it an advanced tool for productivity and entertainment.

The headset is expected to launch later this year at an estimated price between $1,000, and $1,500, placing it right in-between Meta’s Quest series and Apple’s Vision Pro in terms of cost.

What’s next in the line for Samsung XR?


Whether “Switch” becomes the official branding or not, the trademark hints at Samsung’s larger ambitions in the XR space. With powerful hardware combined with AI-driven features, Samsung’s XR headset could be an innovative addition to the growing AR/VR market.

If Samsung uses the name “Switch,” it would be a bold statement—provided they sidestep any potential legal controversies with Nintendo. Either way, it will be fascinating to see Samsung’s position in the evolving immersive technology ecosystem.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Popular stories

Samsung’s first XR headset might borrow a name from Nintendo's most popular product
Samsung’s first XR headset might borrow a name from Nintendo's most popular product
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple’s arrogance has paved the way for Samsung’s victory in the VR era, here’s what it needs to do
Apple’s arrogance has paved the way for Samsung’s victory in the VR era, here’s what it needs to do
Samsung's "Project Moohan" XR headset ditches "Hey Google" for "Hey Gemini"
Samsung's "Project Moohan" XR headset ditches "Hey Google" for "Hey Gemini"
Google and Samsung unveil Android XR and Project Moohan XR headset, challenging Apple's Vision Pro
Google and Samsung unveil Android XR and Project Moohan XR headset, challenging Apple's Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro is finally getting dedicated VR controllers
Apple Vision Pro is finally getting dedicated VR controllers
Samsung AR glasses will have no actual AR [UPDATED]
Samsung AR glasses will have no actual AR [UPDATED]
Vision Pro successors will inch closer to replacing your iPhone
Vision Pro successors will inch closer to replacing your iPhone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless